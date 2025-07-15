POLLARD BANKNOTE PARTNERS WITH INSTANT WIN GAMING TO ADD EINSTANT GAMES TO ITS ILOTTERY PLATFORM

WINNIPEG, MB, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote"; (TSX: PBL) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Instant Win Gaming ("IWG") to make their extensive portfolio of eInstant games available to Pollard Banknote's iLottery clients. As part of this collaboration, IWG has completed its integration of its InstantRGS (remote game server) with the Pollard Catalyst™ Gaming Platform ("Catalyst"), the software that powers Pollard Banknote's iLottery solution.

Instant Win Gaming (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited)

In keeping with Pollard Banknote's commitment to delivering solutions with a focus on speed to market, the integration was completed in just a few weeks. This speed was made possible by Catalyst's cloud-native, modular, and API-first architecture, along with the deep knowledge and expertise of the lottery technology teams at Pollard Banknote and IWG. This same flexible design also enabled Catalyst to launch with a U.S. lottery earlier this year just ten months after initial scoping, setting a record for the fastest full iLottery program implementation in U.S. history.

"We're excited for this new partnership, which will allow even more lotteries to benefit from IWG's highly successful game portfolio," said Shannon DeHaven, Vice President, Digital Engagement, Pollard Banknote. "IWG's library of proven, lottery-focused eInstant games make an excellent complement to our own offerings from the Pollard Digital Games Studio. Further, due to InstantRGS' architecture, new product innovations from IWG are easy to deploy—an additional benefit to our Catalyst clients. By working directly together, our teams completed the integration in just a few weeks—avoiding project delays and the complications that many lotteries are currently experiencing when an intermediary aggregation platform is involved. This reflects our shared commitment to modern, flexible technology platforms designed for ease of integration."

"We are thrilled to partner with Pollard Banknote to offer our portfolio of eInstant games to clients of their state-of-the-art Catalyst platform," said Jason Lisiecki, Executive Vice President, Instant Win Gaming. "Our games always generate high player engagement, which in turn creates significant transaction volume. Through our many years of experience, we've found that direct-to-wallet integrations—just like the one enabled by Catalyst—consistently deliver the lowest operational latency, resulting in a much smoother and more responsive player experience. Catalyst's cloud-native, modular, and API-first architecture, combined with the professionalism and technical expertise of the Pollard Banknote team, made the integration process seamless."

IWG is a leading supplier of eInstant games, delivering more than 300 every year. Their games consistently perform at the highest level, engaging and retaining players and driving great results, and offer players a diverse range of play styles, themes, mechanics and prize structures.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

About Instant Win Gaming

IWG is a leading supplier of digital eInstant and instant win games to WLA and NASPL-member lotteries. It has 20 years' experience delivering top-selling, high quality games within a broad and strategically planned winning portfolio that supports long-term growth. Its InstantRGS (remote gaming server) delivers a broad library of games covering many proven themes and mechanics that can be developed into an ideal offering for a partner's eInstant program.

Forward-looking Statements

