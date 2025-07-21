POLLARD BANKNOTE UNLEASHES GODZILLA: A ROARING ADDITION TO ITS ENTERTAINMENT COLLECTION

WINNIPEG, MB, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) is thrilled to announce that Godzilla is stomping into its licensed games portfolio, marking the King of the Monsters' first-ever appearance in the lottery category. The new licensing agreement, secured through Toho International, Inc., includes rights for printed, pull-tab, and Fast Play tickets, as well as digital eInstants, offering exciting omnichannel opportunities to Pollard Banknote's lottery partners.

As one of the longest-running and most recognizable film series in the world, Godzilla has generated more than $4.3 billion in global box office revenue and boasts 90% consumer recognition, along with a loyal, multigenerational fanbase. Recent movies and shows have fueled a resurgence in popularity, positioning Godzilla as a nostalgia-driven powerhouse with strong promotional appeal.

Building on this renewed popularity, the brand offers many exclusive experiential prizing possibilities, providing lotteries with unique options to deepen player engagement. Opportunities include trips to the brand's birthplace, Japan, where winners can immerse themselves in the Godzilla universe through unforgettable experiences, such as stays at themed hotels and visits to branded attractions at amusement parks. U.S.-based travel options could include the new Godzilla-themed Alamo Drafthouse theater in Santa Clara or a visit to Little Tokyo in Los Angeles. Paired with bold ticket designs, exciting merchandising options, and striking in-store displays, these offerings are designed to generate excitement and drive impulse purchases at retail.

In addition to Godzilla, the licensing agreement also includes a roster of other iconic characters featured in the action-packed series of films produced by Toho Co., Ltd., such as Mothra, King Ghidorah, Rodan, Jet Jaguar, Hedorah, Biollante, and Mechagodzilla. With access to this deep library of assets, and supported by a highly collaborative licensor with a streamlined approval process, lotteries can bring colossal ticket concepts to life with ease.

"Lottery players are drawn to brands that evoke a sense of nostalgia and excitement, and Godzilla delivers on both fronts," said Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "Its global fanbase, timeless appeal, and bold visual identity make it an ideal choice for creating standout games that drive both engagement and sales. We're excited to help our clients bring this renowned franchise to life in compelling new ways."

To support strong sales and engagement, Pollard Banknote's Licensed Games team offers lotteries a comprehensive turnkey program that includes the design, programming, and printing of themed tickets and eInstant games, as well as various optional enhancements such as marketing support, second chance campaigns, merchandise and experiential prizing, point of sale programs, and digital marketing.

Godzilla Licensor: Toho International Inc.

About GODZILLA

Godzilla, the King of the Monsters. From a terrifying force of nature representing the horrors of war, to a parental figure primed for blockbuster kaiju team-ups, Godzilla continues to be the world's most famous monster. Along with many other kaiju characters from TOHO Co., Ltd., Godzilla has become a global icon and symbol that has transcended time and pop culture.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

