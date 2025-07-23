VIRGINIA LOTTERY LAUNCHES FAST TRACK CASH EINSTANT GAME FROM POLLARD DIGITAL GAMES STUDIO

WINNIPEG, MB, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) is pleased to congratulate the Virginia Lottery ("the Lottery") on the successful launch of Fast Track Cash, its first eInstant game from the Pollard Digital Games Studio. The game has debuted in multiple North American markets, having achieved notable success in the U.S.

In addition to Fast Track Cash, Pollard Banknote is working closely with the Lottery to identify and develop new games from the Pollard Digital Game Studio for upcoming launches. Pollard games will focus on engaging a broad player base, to help grow Virginia's revenue responsibly.

The Pollard Digital Games Studio reflects Pollard Banknote's commitment to being the partner of choice for lotteries by developing eInstants exclusively for the lottery industry in a diverse range of themes, mechanics, and play styles. We use a data-driven, player-focused approach to game design, creating games that resonate with lottery players by blending engaging play styles with mechanics inspired by traditional, retail lottery products. To appeal to lottery players in particular, Fast Track Cash allows players multiple chances to win by matching car part symbols or by revealing arrow symbols, with an additional bonus game featuring a two-car race. The game's Motorsports theme is well suited for annual marketing initiatives tied to popular professional motorsport racing events.

"We're excited to introduce Fast Track Cash as our first eInstant game with Pollard Banknote," said Scott Kenyon, Deputy Executive Director of Marketing, Virginia Lottery. "This launch represents an important step in expanding our digital offerings with immersive experiences that appeal to a wide range of lottery players, and we're looking forward to launching additional games available from the Pollard Digital Games Studio. These engaging experiences help us continue supporting our mission of funding public education in Virginia."

"Pollard Banknote is thrilled to bring our eInstant games to players in Virginia with the launch of Fast Track Cash," said Shannon DeHaven, Vice President, Digital Engagement, Pollard Banknote. "This game exemplifies the engaging experiences crafted by the Pollard Digital Games Studio. We look forward to building on our partnership with the Lottery, as both an instant ticket printer and by expanding the eInstant lineup with games that entertain players, drive engagement, and support responsible revenue growth."

For over 37 years, the Virginia Lottery has been building an amazing organization committed to growing and giving back and having fun while doing it too. Since 1999, all Virginia Lottery profits have been used for K-12 public education in Virginia. In that time, the Virginia Lottery has contributed more than $13 billion to Virginia's public schools. To learn more, visit www.valottery.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

