Pollard Banknote Partners with the Maryland Lottery to Launch First Back to the Future-Inspired Scratch-Off Game

WINNIPEG, MB, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) congratulates the Maryland Lottery ("the Lottery") on the launch of its Back to the Future-inspired $2 scratch-off game. The lottery industry's inaugural game featuring this licensed brand, available exclusively through Pollard Banknote, offers Maryland Lottery players a top prize of $10,000 and the opportunity to win cash prizes through second-chance draws.

The Maryland Lottery’s Back to the Future-inspired scratch-off ticket (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited)

Back to the Future is a legendary film from Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures that has remained immensely popular since its release in theaters in 1985. To celebrate this timeless film, the Maryland Lottery timed the launch of its scratch-off game to coincide with the film's 40th anniversary, incorporating the commemorative "40" logo into the design. The ticket additionally features multiple iconic references to the trilogy, such as The Time Machine, OUTATIME license plate, and Doc Brown's loyal dog, Einstein, evoking memories of these films among fans of all generations.

The Lottery's comprehensive marketing campaign likewise leverages highly recognizable themes from the franchise to generate some serious gigawatts of excitement about the Back to the Future scratch-off, including point-of-sale posters, billboards, digital and social media ads, and radio spots. To make the most of this significant landmark, other lotteries are lacing up their high-tops and following in the Maryland Lottery's footsteps by launching Back to the Future scratch-off games this year.

"Back to the Future hits a sweet spot for anyone who remembers the 1980s — or the 1950s, for that matter," said Solomon Ramsey, Managing Director, Sales and Marketing, Maryland Lottery. "It's a timeless franchise that really resonates with Lottery players because it taps into the fondness for the past, but it can also help to engage people with the novelty of a new game. We're thrilled to bring that nostalgia to life with the Back to the Future ticket."

"Back to the Future is one of the most iconic franchises of all time and will help lotteries maximize player engagement and proceeds for good causes," said Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "We're incredibly excited for the Maryland Lottery to launch the first scratch-off game based on this storied franchise, and the 40th anniversary is the perfect chance to reawaken the excitement of the original film."

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency's core mission is to generate revenue to support good causes in Maryland, including education, public health, public safety and the environment. Since its inception in 1973, the agency has contributed more than $18.6 billion in revenue to the State, and Lottery players have won more than $31.5 billion in prizes.

About BACK TO THE FUTURE

From the Academy Award-winning filmmakers Robert Zemeckis and Steven Spielberg comes Back to the Future - the original, groundbreaking adventure that sparked one of the most successful trilogies ever! When teenager Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is blasted to 1955 in the Time Machine created by the eccentric Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), he finds himself mixed up in a time-shattering chain reaction that could vaporize his future - and leave him trapped in the past. Released 40 years ago and powered by innovative special effects, unforgettable songs and nonstop action, Back to the Future is an unrivaled adventure that stands the test of time.

About UNIVERSAL PRODUCTS & EXPERIENCES

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal's iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company's extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, as well as engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and third-party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E's lines of business include Consumer Products and Games, along with Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. More information is available at universalproductsexperiences.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

