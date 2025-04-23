POLLARD BANKNOTE AWARDED CONTRACT TO SUPPLY NORSK TIPPING'S EINSTANT FLAX GAMES

WINNIPEG, MB, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote"; (TSX: PBL) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract from Norsk Tipping ("the Lottery"), the national lottery of Norway, to supply digital versions of its Flax instant tickets. This three-year contract, with an option for a one-year extension, was awarded following a competitive procurement process and builds on the longstanding partnership between the Lottery and Pollard Banknote. This partnership has expanded in recent years to include a highly successful portfolio of eInstant games developed by the Pollard Digital Games Studio.

Pollard Banknote has been honoured to serve Norsk Tipping as a trusted partner for digital games since 2017. Throughout this partnership, Pollard Banknote has continued refining the Lottery's eInstant portfolio with the creation and launch of eInstant games that have consistently been among Norsk Tipping's top performers. To date, the Pollard Digital Games Studio has developed a diverse portfolio of over 40 eInstant Flax games, including well-known titles such as KryssordFlax, BilFlax, Flax for Livet, Flax for Året, and the immensely popular Flax Julekalender.

In addition to eInstant games, Pollard Banknote first began its relationship with Norsk Tipping in 2011 and has been the primary supplier of physical Flax brand instant scratch tickets since 2018.

"The Flax brand remains a favourite among our players, and Pollard Banknote has been a valuable partner in helping us deliver well-designed and entertaining games," said Hedda Isaksen, Product Manager, Norsk Tipping. "This ongoing collaboration supports our mission of facilitating responsible gaming while maximizing returns to good causes."

"We are proud to extend our partnership with Norsk Tipping to continue to deliver a portfolio of dynamic and engaging eInstant Flax games," said Shannon DeHaven, Vice President, Digital Engagement, Pollard Banknote. "Our expertise in game innovation and digital lottery solutions, combined with our deep knowledge of the Flax brand, will further enhance Norsk Tipping's digital offerings. We are honoured that the Lottery consistently entrusts us with producing some of its most popular games, and we remain committed to delivering visually stunning, high-performing digital experiences that resonate with its players."

Founded in 1948, Norsk Tipping is a wholly state-owned lottery located in Hamar, Norway. Its social mission of offering attractive games within responsible frameworks to create profits for good causes has enabled the Lottery to contribute 8.038 billion Norwegian kroner (approximately $1.06 billion CAD) in 2024, and over 131 billion Norwegian kroner (approximately $16.6 billion CAD) to date, to sport, culture, health, and humanitarian causes throughout Norway.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

