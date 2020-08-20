Polar Ice Arctic Extreme Named One of the World's 10 Best Vodkas

One of the 10 this year is Polar Ice Arctic Extreme.

"We've always put quality and taste first, so we're so proud that a Canadian vodka not only wins prestigious international recognition year after year, but takes home a spot in the top 10 vodkas of the world," says Amy Liu, Polar Ice Vodka Brand Manager for Corby Spirit and Wine. "Significantly, Polar Ice beat out all of the global brands that are typically atop the best-selling lists and every American vodka."

The IWSC is the world's largest and most influential international spirit awards company. They have more than 50 years' experience with the most eminent spirit professionals, including Stephen Beal, Dawn Davies MW, Joel Harrison, Arthur Nagele and Richard Paterson.

Polar Ice Vodka also won Gold at the San Francisco Wine and Spirit Competition.

The Arctic Extreme Vodka is a quadruple distilled, three-time filtered vodka produced at Corby's Hiram Walker and Sons Distillery in Windsor. The drink is inspired by Canada's pristine Arctic areas and utilizes a unique 6°C chill filtration process to ensure a finished vodka that is exceptionally smooth.

Judges at the IWSC said it is, "Supremely clean nose with unctuous liquorice, anise, and the tiniest touch of chocolate and walnut evolving on the palate. Sublimely complex with exquisite texture and balance. Stylish, bold and absolutely superb."

