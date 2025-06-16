PARIS, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - POINT.P, a Saint-Gobain brand, and Canadian company CarbiCrete, have announced the opening of a production line to manufacture decarbonized concrete beginning in the first quarter of 2026.

A major milestone for low-carbon construction in France

CarbiCrete and POINT.P have announced the opening of France’s first cement-free concrete block production line. (CNW Group/CarbiCrete Inc)

Two years after signing a cooperation agreement with Canadian company CarbiCrete, POINT.P, a Saint-Gobain brand, has announced the opening of France's first cement-free concrete block production line at its plant in Hauts-de-France. The site will be operational in the first quarter of 2026 and will produce concrete blocks that avoid 100% of cement-related emissions, while permanently sequestering carbon dioxide.

This production line will use CarbiCrete's patented technology to produce 20,000 tonnes of cement-free concrete blocks in its first year, with production set to double in its second year.

Groundbreaking technology for sustainable construction

The process developed by CarbiCrete represents a significant innovation breakthrough in the building materials space. The technology involves replacing cement, one of the world's most polluting materials, with steel slag, an industrial by-product of the steel industry. The concrete is then hardened by injecting captured CO₂, which is permanently removed when it is sequestered within the product. The resulting blocks have a significantly lower carbon footprint than conventional, cement-based products while maintaining the mechanical, technical and performance characteristics of traditional blocks.

This announcement firmly establishes POINT.P's role as a leader in the decarbonization of the building sector. The industrial deployment of this technology at POINT.P's facility is the evolution of a pilot project that has been ongoing since 2023 in Quebec, which successfully demonstrated the robustness of CarbiCrete's innovative decarbonization solution technology, its economic viability and its industrialization potential.

"This launch, a major first in France, is a key part of advancing our strategy towards sustainable, low-carbon construction to meet the needs of our customers," says Nicolas Godet, POINT.P's Managing Director. "We are proud to be working alongside CarbiCrete, to move from prototype to large-scale implementation of this innovative technology that enables the production of a more sustainable block for low-carbon construction. Together, we are demonstrating that cement-free concrete, with its greatly reduced carbon footprint, is no longer a laboratory concept, but a tangible, reliable and scalable solution for decarbonizing construction."

"Our entry into the French market is a pivotal moment for CarbiCrete," says Jacob Homiller, the company's CEO. "We see POINT.P, with their commitment to sustainable housing, as the ideal partner for scaling our technology. This major milestone paves the way for wider adoption of the CarbiCrete process in Europe and beyond, bringing us closer to realizing our vision of making concrete a climate solution."

About POINT.P

With a network of more than 1,000 sales outlets and 235 showrooms, POINT.P supports all construction, renovation and fitting-out projects. As a player in energy renovation and decarbonation, the company markets all the products, solutions and services needed to build an economical, comfortable and sustainable home. It offers expert advice on structural work, plastering, insulation, roofing, tiling and coatings, and interior and exterior joinery. Close to building professionals and individuals alike, POINT.P mobilizes the best of the housing community (industrial partners, craftsmen, specifiers, etc.) and develops innovative digital tools to make their projects a success. POINT.P is the main brand of Saint-Gobain Distribution Bâtiment France and has 11,500 employees. www.pointp.fr

About CarbiCrete

CarbiCrete is a Montreal-based carbon removal technology company whose patented technology enables the production of cement-free, decarbonized concrete made with industrial by-products and captured carbon dioxide. CarbiCrete.com

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance.

The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024

More than 161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

For more information about Saint-Gobain, visit http://www.saint-gobain.com and follow us on X @saintgobain

