CarbiCrete's Decarbonized Concrete Now Available in the U.S.

Cement-free concrete products manufactured by Patio Drummond can be purchased through Gagne & Son, the Maine-based market leader in concrete and hardscapes

MONTREAL, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - CarbiCrete, a leading firm in the decarbonization of concrete, announced today that its CarbiFlo grid pavers, produced by hardscape manufacturer Patio Drummond, are now available for purchase in the U.S. through Gagne & Son, a Maine-based manufacturer-supplier, dealer, and retailer of concrete products.

CarbiCrete's patented technology enables the production of cement-free concrete, avoiding cement-related emissions by replacing cement with a steel-making by-product and removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by mineralizing CO2 into the concrete for permanent storage.

CarbiFlo cement-free pavers have additional sustainability benefits in that they allow water to flow into turf or aggregate-filled voids, providing an ideal solution for stormwater runoff, erosion control, soil stabilization, and flood prevention.

"We are very excited to expand our market presence into the US—a key market for CarbiCrete," says Jacob Homiller, CarbiCrete's CEO. "This marks a significant milestone in our efforts help decarbonize the built environment, and we look forward to working with Gagne & Son to bring more CarbiCrete products to market in order to meet the growing demand for low-carbon concrete."

"At Gagne & Son, we are committed to providing innovative and sustainable solutions to our customers," said Bruce Goodrich, COO of Gagne & Son. "We are excited to support our partner Patio Drummond in bringing CarbiFlo pavers and CarbiCrete CMUs to the U.S. market, and we look forward to our continued collaboration with CarbiCrete."

CarbiCrete has made a series of annoucements in recent months around the increased production of its products. On December 12, the company announced a new carbon financing collaboration with Meta to enable the expansion of Patio Drummond's production capacity as well as the installation of CarbiCrete equipment at Canal Block, a block-maker in Port Colborne, Ontario.

About CarbiCrete

CarbiCrete is a Montreal-based carbon removal technology company whose patented technology enables the production of cement-free, decarbonized concrete made with industrial by-products and captured carbon dioxide. CarbiCrete.com

About Gagne & Son

Founded in 1945, Gagne & Son is Maine's leading manufacturer, supplier, and retailer of concrete and hardscape products. With a strong commitment to quality and innovation, Gagne & Son serves a wide range of customers, including homeowners, contractors, municipalities, and businesses. Offering an extensive product line and exceptional service, Gagne & Son is dedicated to helping customers create enduring, functional, and beautiful projects. Learn more at gagneandson.com

About Patio Drummond

Patio Drummond is a leading manufacturer of concrete products for landscaping, urban furniture, precast concrete and agricultural products. Its team of more than 120 people serves a clientele of renovation centres, general contractors, landscaping professionals, municipalities and government ministries in Quebec, Ontario and the United States. Patiodrummond.com

