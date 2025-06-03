LANAUDIÈRE, QC, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Quebec-based companies Isobloc, known for its high-performance, durable insulated concrete blocks, and CarbiCrete, a world leader in decarbonized concrete, are proud to announce the launch of Isobloc ZÉRO: the first insulated masonry solution made from decarbonized concrete in North America.

This 100% Quebec innovation combines thermal performance, ease of installation, and a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions—helping to make building construction more sustainable.

Replacing cement: a high-carbon-footprint material

Concrete is the most widely used construction material globally due to its affordability and durability. However, producing one of its key ingredients—cement, the binding agent—is responsible for around 8% of global CO₂ emissions, more than the entire aviation industry.

By combining CarbiCrete's patented process—using steel slag and captured CO₂ to produce cement-free concrete—with Isobloc's energy-efficient insulated block system, Isobloc ZÉRO delivers the same performance as standard concrete while significantly reducing construction's carbon footprint. The Canadian construction industry is expected to reach USD 417.3 billion by 2033, making such solutions more critical than ever.

"Many cities and municipalities have committed to decarbonizing construction in the coming years," says Eric Dionne, President of Isobloc. "With Isobloc ZÉRO, we're not just building walls—we're building for future generations. This is a real revolution in construction. An insulated masonry solution that's durable, easy to install… and now decarbonized."

Designed and manufactured in Quebec, Isobloc ZÉRO is intended for architects, contractors, developers, and institutions looking for tangible solutions to meet new environmental standards without compromising quality or profitability. Priced comparably to conventional materials, it offers real added value, meets ASTM 90 performance standards, and contributes to certifications such as LEED, BBCA, WELL, and SmartScore.

"CarbiCrete is constantly pushing the boundaries of green building," says Jacob Homiller, CEO of CarbiCrete. "By combining our cement-free concrete technology with Isobloc's energy-efficient solution, we're giving building professionals a powerful tool to reduce both embodied and operational carbon in buildings."

Isobloc ZÉRO is helping drive construction toward a more sustainable, efficient, and resilient future. The product is available now directly from Isobloc.

About Isobloc

Founded in 1984, Isobloc manufactures insulated masonry blocks that combine structure, thermal insulation, and architectural finish. The company is known for its local, sustainable, and innovation-driven approach. https://isobloc.com/

About CarbiCrete

CarbiCrete is a Montreal-based carbon removal technology company whose patented technology enables the production of cement-free, decarbonized concrete made with industrial by-products and captured carbon dioxide. https://carbicrete.com

