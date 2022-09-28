OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - A Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) Hearing Panel issued its decision relating to the medicine Procysbi, manufactured and marketed in Canada by Horizon Pharma. The Panel has found that the price of Procysbi was and is excessive under section 83 and 85 of the Patent Act. The Panel has ordered Horizon to pay to His Majesty in right of Canada an amount calculated by the Parties and approved by the Panel. The Hearing Panel has also ordered Horizon to lower the price of Procysbi in Canada to no higher than the Maximum Potential Price prescribed by the Moderate Improvement Test applied by the Panel in its decision.

Quick Facts

The PMPRB is an independent quasi-judicial body with a regulatory mandate to protect the interests of Canadian consumers by ensuring the prices of patented medicines sold in Canada are not excessive.

are not excessive. Patentees must file prices and sales information with the PMPRB at introduction, and twice a year afterward, for each strength of each dosage form of each patented medicine sold in Canada .

. PMPRB staff review the prices patentees charge for each individual patented drug product sold in Canadian markets on an ongoing basis to ensure their prices are not excessive.

Related Products

Decisions and Orders - PMPRB

Associated Links

Patent Act

SOURCE Patented Medicine Prices Review Board

For further information: PMPRB Media Relations, [email protected]