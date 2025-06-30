OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) published its new Guidelines for PMPRB Staff today. They will take effect on January 1, 2026. The Guidelines explain the new two-step process used by PMPRB staff to monitor and review drug prices by comparing them to the prices in other countries or to other similar treatments in Canada. If a drug's price raises concerns, PMPRB staff may recommend a hearing to the Chair. These new Guidelines have been established following a comprehensive consultation process, after much consideration from the Board. They depart significantly from previous Guidelines.

As per the new Guidelines, the PMPRB will follow a two-step review process. The Initial or Annual Review serves as a screening process. If this step raises concerns, or if a complaint is received from an approved individual or organization, the PMPRB will then start a more in-depth review. During an In-Depth Review the PMPRB staff compare the drug under review to similar drugs and treatments available for the same medical conditions.

The PMPRB plays a unique and important role in the Canadian health system by ensuring that prices of patented medicines are not excessive. The Guidelines provide a transparent and predictable process to be used by PMPRB staff to review drug prices once they enter the market.

The PMPRB protects consumers by ensuring that the prices of patented medicines in Canada are not excessive and reports on pricing trends.

are not excessive and reports on pricing trends. The PMPRB does not set drug prices in Canada . The PMPRB reviews prices to ensure that Canadian prices are not excessive.

. The PMPRB reviews prices to ensure that Canadian prices are not excessive. If an in-depth review indicates that the drug could be priced excessively in Canada , PMPRB staff can recommend a hearing to the Chairperson. If a hearing panel determines the price is excessive, they may order a price reduction.

, PMPRB staff can recommend a hearing to the Chairperson. If a hearing panel determines the price is excessive, they may order a price reduction. The PMPRB will host seminars/learning sessions to explain the new Guidelines to interested parties and answer questions.

