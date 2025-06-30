News provided byPatented Medicine Prices Review Board
Jun 30, 2025, 14:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) published its new Guidelines for PMPRB Staff today. They will take effect on January 1, 2026. The Guidelines explain the new two-step process used by PMPRB staff to monitor and review drug prices by comparing them to the prices in other countries or to other similar treatments in Canada. If a drug's price raises concerns, PMPRB staff may recommend a hearing to the Chair. These new Guidelines have been established following a comprehensive consultation process, after much consideration from the Board. They depart significantly from previous Guidelines.
As per the new Guidelines, the PMPRB will follow a two-step review process. The Initial or Annual Review serves as a screening process. If this step raises concerns, or if a complaint is received from an approved individual or organization, the PMPRB will then start a more in-depth review. During an In-Depth Review the PMPRB staff compare the drug under review to similar drugs and treatments available for the same medical conditions.
The PMPRB plays a unique and important role in the Canadian health system by ensuring that prices of patented medicines are not excessive. The Guidelines provide a transparent and predictable process to be used by PMPRB staff to review drug prices once they enter the market.
- The PMPRB protects consumers by ensuring that the prices of patented medicines in Canada are not excessive and reports on pricing trends.
- The PMPRB does not set drug prices in Canada. The PMPRB reviews prices to ensure that Canadian prices are not excessive.
- If an in-depth review indicates that the drug could be priced excessively in Canada, PMPRB staff can recommend a hearing to the Chairperson. If a hearing panel determines the price is excessive, they may order a price reduction.
- The PMPRB will host seminars/learning sessions to explain the new Guidelines to interested parties and answer questions.
- Guidelines for PMPRB Staff - Administrative Process for Excessive Price Hearing Recommendation (Patented Medicine Prices Review Board)
- Patented Medicines Regulations (Justice Canada)
