PLUTO TV TO LAUNCH WITH CORUS IN CANADA THIS FALL

Platform Partnership Will Bring the Best Global and Local Content to One Free, Easy-to-Use Service

Corus to Act as Ad Representative in Canada and Provide Multiple Canadian Channels to the Service

TORONTO, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) ("Corus") and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) (NASDAQ: PARAA) ("Paramount") announced today that Pluto TV, the world's leading FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) service, will launch in Canada this fall. Launching with more than 100 unique, curated channels and over 20,000 hours of content, the service will offer a full spectrum of free programming including drama, comedy, lifestyle, kids, movies, around-the-clock news, and more. This sees Corus' leading ad sales capabilities combined with Pluto TV's best-in-class platform and technology, serving compelling content to audiences and providing a transformative model for advertisers.

At launch, Corus will be the ad representative to what is positioned to become one of the largest free premium ad-supported streaming services in the country. In addition, Pluto TV will offer a curated slate of Corus Original library series that span a variety of genres.

"Corus' relationship with Pluto TV underlines our commitment to ad-supported premium video, building on the success of STACKTV, the Global TV App, and Premium Video on Demand," said Greg McLelland, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Corus Entertainment. "The agreement further expands the volume of digital video inventory Corus has to offer, in a premium, brand-safe environment allowing our clients to achieve the impact of TV with the measurement and targetability of digital and connect with audiences wherever they are streaming."

"Pluto TV is committed to further expanding its premium free offering for audiences around the world, and this game-changing partnership with Corus is a testament to that commitment. Following Pluto TV's recent launch in the Nordics and the partnership we implemented with Viaplay, which served as the strategic framework for this deal, the upcoming launch in Canada will combine Corus' incredible local content offering with Pluto TV's global content and world class platform, positioning Pluto TV to become the leading free ad-supported streaming TV service in the country upon launch in the fall," said Olivier Jollet, Executive Vice President and International General Manager, Pluto TV.

Pluto TV is the global leader in FAST, with nearly 68 million monthly active users who have streamed over 4.8 billion total viewing hours across over 30 countries and territories spanning three continents. Pluto TV will be available for free, with no registration required. Users will be able to watch Pluto TV via Web at www.pluto.tv, via the Pluto TV app for Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Samsung and LG devices, and via mobile apps on the App Store and Google Play.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, is the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience of nearly 68 million monthly active users. The Emmy ® award-winning service curates a diverse lineup of channels, in partnership with nearly 400 international media companies, offering a wide array of genres, languages and categories featuring movies, television series, sports, news, lifestyle, kids and much more. Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web and connected TV devices. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV's growing international footprint extends across three continents and over 30 countries and territories.

For further information: Ashley Applebaum, Head of Publicity, Corus Entertainment, 416.860.4217, [email protected]; Ashley Priest, Sr. Director, International Communications, Pluto TV, 1.646.285.6081, [email protected]