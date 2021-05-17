MONTRÉAL, May 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Québec Superior Court asks any person holding a claim in the matter of Dominic Lacroix to file a proof of claim with Raymond Chabot Administrateur Provisoire Inc., appointed Receiver of Dominic Lacroix, no later than on August 4, 2021.

On May 7, 2021, the Honourable Daniel Dumais, Judge of the Québec Superior Court, issued a Claims Procedure Order. Under this order, any person with a claim in the matter of Dominic Lacroix must file a proof of claim with the Receiver by completing and filing the online claim form at the address https://www.raymondchabot.com/en/companies/public-records/dominic-lacroix/ no later than on August 4, 2021. Any person who is unable to complete the online claim form may contact the Receiver by email at [email protected] or by phone at 1-888-385-0577 to make alternative arrangements for the filing of a proof of claim, which must nevertheless be filed with the Receiver at the latest on August 4, 2021. Any person with a claim in the matter of Dominic Lacroix who has not filed a proof of claim with the Receiver within this time period will not be entitled to receive any distribution under any distribution plan approved by the Superior Court.

This decision is in line with the steps taken to proceed to a distribution to creditors of Dominic Lacroix. We note that, on October 29, 2020, the Superior Court declared that amounts seized or frozen in Quebec must be distributed among all of Dominic Lacroix's creditors, while amounts seized or frozen in the United States by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, if directed to the Receiver for distribution, must be distributed only among PlexCoin investors.

Interested parties may contact the Receiver by email at [email protected] or visit its website at https://www.raymondchabot.com/en/companies/public-records/dominic-lacroix/.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

Information :

Media only:

Sylvain Théberge: 514-940-2176

Information Centre:

Québec City: 418-525-0337

Montréal: 514-395-0337

Toll-free: 1-877-525-0337

Website: www.lautorite.qc.ca

Twitter: @lautorite

Linkedln: Autorité des marchés financiers (Québec)

SOURCE Autorité des marchés financiers

Related Links

http://www.lautorite.qc.ca/

