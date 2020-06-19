QUÉBEC CITY, June 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) is instituting penal proceedings against Dominic Lacroix, Sabrina Paradis-Royer and Yan Ouellet, charging them with seven counts of offences related to illegal distribution activities.

Specifically, the AMF is charging Dominic Lacroix with making distributions without a prospectus and making misrepresentations in respect of transactions in securities in connection with the PlexCoin project. The AMF is charging Sabrina Paradis-Royer and Yan Ouellet with making distributions without a prospectus in respect of transactions in securities in connection with the PlexCoin project.

Between July 2017 and May 2018, the AMF submitted a request to the Financial Markets Administrative Tribunal (the "Tribunal") in this case and obtained, among other things, freeze orders (in French only) on the personal property, bank accounts and cybercurrencies held by or under the control of Dominic Lacroix and/or Sabrina Paradis-Royer. For purposes of its investigation, the AMF enlisted the help of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and obtained the appointment of a receiver empowered to redistribute the seized or frozen amounts to the investors.

After the defendants enter a plea, the Tribunal will have to rule on the evidence submitted to it.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

