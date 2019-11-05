playAWARDS Partners With Norwegian Cruise Line To Bring Gamers In-App Content, Once-In-A-Lifetime Experiences

Groundbreaking marketing platform gives cruise travel leader unprecedented insight into mobile gaming audience

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- playAWARDS, the innovative B2B marketing tool created by award-winning mobile and social game developer PLAYSTUDIOS, has partnered with Norwegian Cruise Line to create branded in-app content that will connect the cruise travel leader with players of my KONAMI Slots. As gamers interact with Norwegian Cruise Line content while playing the game, they will accrue loyalty points that can be redeemed for real-world cruises from the Caribbean to the Mexican Riviera.

Norwegian Cruise Line is the latest brand to seize the advantage of the playAWARDS platform, which connects PLAYSTUDIOS' hospitality, entertainment, and leisure partners with a global audience of gamers who are able to access real-world rewards within the company's lineup of mobile and social games. playAWARDS offers enhanced data security and monitoring of every partner's rewards portfolio, while providing unprecedented insight into player preference, behavior, and performance metrics.

"We are deeply invested in creating an experience that connects the gaming audience with our rewards partners," says PLAYSTUDIOS Head of Partnership Development Jeffrey Netzer. "playAWARDS provides Norwegian Cruise Line a proven channel in which it can market content to millions of current and potential customers around the world.

"These are some of the most coveted destinations in the world, and, like all of our rewards, we're making them available just for playing our games."

To celebrate the partnership, Norwegian Cruise Line rewarded a five-day complimentary cruise to every player in attendance at PLAYSTUDIOS' October 24 "Fall Family Reunion" event at On the Record speakeasy and nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. Players from 28 states within the United States and three other countries attended the party – the largest gathering to date of PLAYSTUDIOS players and rewards partners.

"We're excited to partner with PLAYSTUDIOS to offer players an opportunity to experience our brand," says Norwegian Cruise Line Senior Director, Casino Marketing and Loyalty Dwayne Neeley. "As an innovator in global cruise travel, finding unique ways to amplify our brand voice and reach new audiences is fundamental, and we feel PLAYSTUDIOS provides a great platform to support executing on that strategy."

The debut lineup of Norwegian Cruise Line rewards includes up to seven-day cruises to the Caribbean (leaving from Miami, Tampa, New Orleans and San Juan, Puerto Rico) where guests will have the opportunity to explore Mayan ruins, the El Yunque rain forest, Cozumel, Costa Maya, and other popular locales. As well as the Mexican Riviera (leaving from Los Angeles), which includes stops in Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta, among others.

Norwegian Cruise Line joins a curated lineup of PLAYSTUDIOS rewards partners that includes MGM Resorts International, Wolfgang Puck, Gateway Casinos & Entertainment, Maverick Helicopters, House of Blues, and Resorts World. Players can also access rewards for complimentary experiences in Australia, Asia, and the United Kingdom.

Norwegian Cruise Line content began appearing in the virtual world of my KONAMI on November 1.

About playAWARDS

playAWARDS is an innovative marketing platform that connects the world's top travel and leisure companies with a valuable, highly-engaged segment of today's mobile and social gaming audience. By integrating branded content and promotional offerings into top-ranked apps, playAWARDS keeps its partners top-of-mind and converts entertaining digital impressions into real world brand engagement. Created by award-winning game developer PLAYSTUDIOS, the platform also provides its partners with a powerful suite of management and analytics tools that offer deep insights into audience engagement and program performance. To learn more about playAWARDS, visit www.playawards.com.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for over 52 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 16 contemporary ships sail to nearly 300 of some of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, mini-suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com . For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the media center and follow Norwegian Cruise line on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter and Snapchat @CruiseNorwegian.

