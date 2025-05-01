NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE® ANNOUNCES UPGRADES TO NORWEGIAN EPIC™ AND PRIDE OF AMERICA™ TO DELIVER GUESTS MORE EXPERIENCES AND ELEVATED OFFERINGS

"Delivering the best vacation experience for our guests, where they have the freedom and flexibility to do more of what they love is and will always continue to be our goal," said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "By listening to guests' feedback, we are excited to provide them with MORE to do on board starting this summer as Norwegian Epic sets sail for Europe and Pride of America continues to offer the world's only seven-day interisland Hawaii voyages departing from Honolulu 52 weeks out of the year!"

NEWLY RENOVATED NORWEGIAN EPIC MAKES HER SEASON DEBUT IN EUROPE ON MAY 8, 2025

Following the completion of Norwegian Epic's three-week dry dock on May 8, 2025, the top deck will get some noticeable enhancements with more outdoor experiences. Renovations include a brand-new hot tub on deck 18 and a refreshed Kids' Aqua Park that replaces Splashgolf and provides more fun-in-the-sun activities for adults and children alike.

Guests will also enjoy MORE to do with the expansion of Vibe Beach Club. The adults-only outdoor oasis replaces Posh Beach Club and will offer an additional hot tub, as well as more lounge chairs and new private cabanas to soak up the sun while enjoying spectacular views of the Greek Isles and Mediterranean. The dry dock plans also include the addition of eight new staterooms - a combination of balconies and oceanviews.

Beginning May 8, 2025, Norwegian Epic will sail a variety of nine, 10 and 11-day cruises from Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy to picturesque ports of call in the Mediterranean and Greek Isles including Santorini and Mykonos, Greece; Valletta, Malta; as well as historic cities such as Naples, Catania, and Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Italy. Following her season of immersive European voyages, Norwegian Epic will return to San Juan, Puerto Rico and offer round-trip seven-day Southern Caribbean cruises to Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. John's, Antigua; Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

NCL'S PRIDE OF AMERICA TO RECEIVE NEW GUEST-FAVORITE UPDATES

From May 3 to 31, 2025, Pride of America will receive notable upgrades including the addition of a new Starbucks location within The Capitol Atrium on deck 5. As NCL aims to provide guests MORE to do on board, guests who crave a game of friendly competition will soon be able to enjoy pickleball within the existing sports court.

This summer, guests will have MORE to choose from when it comes to accommodations. Pride of America will feature 12 new club balcony suites and three inside staterooms on deck 12. Splash Academy, NCL's youth club for children ages three to 12 and Entourage, the teen club, will be relocated to deck 6 which was previously held by the S/S America Library, Internet Café, and Chapel; and the addition of a Library and Card room, which was once the Shuffles Card Room.

Upon completion of Pride of America's nearly three-week dry dock, she will return to Honolulu on May 31, 2025, to offer guests the award-winning, and world's only, seven-day, inter-island cruise. With departures 52 weeks out of the year, the bucket-list itinerary provides guests nearly 100 hours of port time to truly explore the natural beauty of four majestic islands in a week's span and includes overnights in Maui and Kauai for more immersive experiences on land.

