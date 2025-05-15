NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE'S SUMMER CRUISE SEASON IS IN FULL SWING WITH BUCKET-LIST ITINERARIES TO ALASKA AND EUROPE ON ITS NEWEST AND RECENTLY REVITALIZED SHIPS

With summer in full swing, Norwegian Cruise Line is inviting guests to "Experience More at Sea" with the freedom and flexibility to design the cruise vacation of their dreams and sail to bucket-list destinations such as Alaska and Europe on newly revitalized ships as well as fun-in-the-sun itineraries in the Caribbean and Bermuda that are perfect for a summer family vacation.

"In anticipation of this summer season, we have invested significantly in new and newly renovated ships to give our guests more to do, more to enjoy and more value for their vacation in some of the hottest destinations this summer," said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Summer travel season is here, and with the ability to unpack once and enjoy multiple destinations in one vacation, a cruise is the best option for travelers looking for incredible value. Whether you are dreaming of an adventure in Alaska, a cultural discovery in Europe or dipping your toes in the sand on a beach in the Caribbean, NCL has a great vacation for every type of traveler this summer."

THREE REVITALIZED BREAKAWAY-PLUS CLASS SHIPS PURPOSE BUILT FOR CRUISING ALASKA SAILING THE LAST FRONTIER THIS SUMMER

Through October 2025, Norwegian Cruise Line will boast the youngest fleet sailing to Alaska with five ships cruising to the region from convenient departure ports in the U.S. and Canada including Seattle, Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, offering guests more opportunity to enjoy one of the most scenic destinations in the world. This summer, guests can enjoy three of NCL's recently renovated Breakaway-Plus class ships, Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Encore® and Norwegian Joy®, which were custom-built to cruise Alaska. The vessels feature expansive observation lounges for sweeping vistas as well as the Waterfront, the outdoor promenade designed to enhance guests' connection to the sea with al fresco dining, bars and lounge spaces. Additionally, just revitalized this year, Norwegian Bliss offers a brand-new outdoor venue, Horizon Park, a versatile, gathering space providing a variety of experiences from lawn-style games such as cornhole to giant Jenga and reclining loungers for optimal views of the Last Frontier. Sister ships, Norwegian Encore and Norwegian Joy, also feature refreshed spaces from recent dry docks such as the new addition of Spice H2O, the adults-only, complimentary outdoor area tucked away from the main pool deck, and a spacious and newly expanded Thermal Suite in the Mandara Spa and Salon, respectively.

In addition to offering guests newly enhanced ships purposely built to sail Alaska, the brand provides adventure seekers and wildlife lovers with the most departure sailings from Seattle this summer season. Through October 2025, NCL offers guests round-trip, seven-day cruises every Saturday or Sunday aboard Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Encore visiting some of the most beautiful locations in Alaska including Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, Sitka, and Victoria, British Columbia. The sailings also include a stop in Icy Strait Point, Alaska, home to the largest Native Tlingit village in the state and a true wilderness experience where the landscape is teeming with whales, bears, otters and more. Aboard Norwegian Joy, guests can enjoy a variety of round-trip nine and 10-day itineraries from Seattle with six to seven days in port to truly immerse themselves in the lush landscape and wildlife of the Last Frontier.

For more time in the Alaskan region, guests can also take advantage of NCL's incredible Cruisetour offering which provides travelers with more days to explore the destination including a visit to the Denali National Park; a riverboat cruise and city tour in Fairbanks, Alaska; a tour of the Iditarod sled dog musher's camp; and so much more.

ENDLESS EUROPEAN ADVENTURES AWAIT GUESTS ABOARD NEW AND RECENTLY ENHANCED SHIPS

When cruising with NCL, guests have the freedom and flexibility to design the European summer vacation of their dreams with a variety of port-immersive sailings with almost no days at sea and an average of 10 hours at each stop. With over 150 unique itineraries for guests to choose and eight ships visiting the region, including two ships that were renovated just this year, Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Epic®, and two of NCL's newest ships in the fleet, Norwegian Prima® and Norwegian Viva®.

While sailing through the Mediterranean on the newly enhanced Norwegian Breakaway, guests can experience the all-new Silver Screen Bistro, an immersive movie and dining venue for the whole family to enjoy and the brand-new Horizon Park, an outdoor recreation area on top of the ship to bring guests beautiful 360° views of the ocean. Additionally, guests can kick off their European adventure on the revitalized Norwegian Epic , which just recently left her dry dock on May 8, 2025. Norwegian Epic features more expansive spaces for guests including a reimagined Kids' Aqua Park and a newly expanded Vibe Beach Club, the adults-only outdoor oasis, with more lounge chairs and private cabanas. Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Epic will sail a variety of nine, 10, 11 and 12-day cruises from Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; Barcelona, Spain; and Venice (Trieste), Italy to some of the most historic cities in Europe including Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Salerno, and Messina (Sicily), Italy; as well as visits to the beautiful Greek Isles such as Santorini, Mykonos and Olympia (Katakolon), Greece.

In addition to sailing aboard refreshed ships, guests can embark on their European dream vacation aboard some of NCL's newest ships in the fleet, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, sailing a variety of Baltic, Northern Europe and Greek Isles cruises. These bucket-list itineraries feature visits to Copenhagen, Denmark; Helsinki, Finland; Stockholm (Nynashamn), Sweden; Berlin (Warnemünde), Germany; Amsterdam (Ijmuiden), Netherlands; and Brussels / Bruges (Zeebrugge), Belgium.

SAIL BEACH-BOUND CRUISES TO THE CARIBBEAN AND BERMUDA ON NCL'S NEWEST SHIP NORWEGIAN AQUA™

While school is out for the summer, NCL is offering guests more opportunities to experience the perfect vacation for the whole family with multiple ships sailing to the Caribbean and Bermuda including the Company's newest ship in the fleet, Norwegian Aqua. Complete with the first-of-its-kind attractions like the Aqua Slidecoaster, the fastest and longest slides at sea, and the Glow Court, a digital sports complex that transforms into a nightclub, as well as incredible entertainment and spa options, Norwegian Aqua provides guests with more of what they love about NCL and something for everyone in the family to enjoy while sailing fun-in-the-sun itineraries.

Norwegian Aqua is currently offering round-trip, seven-day Caribbean cruises from Orlando (Port Canaveral), Florida, one of the busiest home ports in the United States, before sailing a series of five- and seven-day warm-weather voyages to Bermuda from New York City from August 2025 through October 2025. In the fall, the ship will return to Miami for a season of seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruises between October 2025 and April 2026, visiting Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Tortola, and Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian's private island in the Bahamas. Great Stirrup Cay will debut new family-friendly amenities in late 2025, including a multi-ship pier, a large heated pool and a swim-up bar.

In addition to the all-new Norwegian Aqua, Norwegian Getaway® and Norwegian Jewel® will also offer round-trip seven-day cruises to the beautiful island of Bermuda, with these ships sailing from New York and Boston, respectively. Perfect for guests who are looking to soak up the sun on the sand this summer, these beach-bound itineraries feature overnight calls to Royal Naval Dockyard, Bermuda, providing guests with more time to enjoy and discover the island's turquoise blue waters and pink-sand beaches.

FEEL FREE TO EXPERIENCE MORE WITH NCL'S VALUE ADDED PROGRAM – MORE AT SEA™

For guests planning their next cruise vacation this summer, the company's program, More At Sea™, provides travelers more value with unlimited open bar featuring premium beverage brands such as Casamigos Tequila, Woodford Reserve, Grey Goose Vodka and more; as well as specialty dining meals; high-speed Wi-Fi minutes; and $50 shore excursion credits at every port of call. More At Sea delivers guests an incredible value with savings of over 75%. The package also includes free airfare for the second guest and kids sail free on select sailings. For more details on NCL's new More At Sea offering, visit http://www.ncl.com/cruise-deals/more-at-sea.

For more information about the company's award-winning fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com .

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line ® has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 58 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the opportunity to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, the company invites guests to 'Experience More at Sea' by providing them with more to see, more to do, more to enjoy, and more value on their vacation. To further deliver guests with more value, NCL's 'More At Sea™' package provides added benefits and inclusions such as unlimited open bar; specialty dining credits; high-speed Wi-Fi; shore excursions credits; as well as free airfare and third and fourth guests sail free on select sailings. Its fleet of 20 contemporary ships sail to nearly 350 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, club balcony suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com . For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

