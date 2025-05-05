NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE® CELEBRATES TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK WITH RETURN OF ITS UPLIFTING NORWEGIAN'S GIVING JOY® CAMPAIGN

- NCL Is Awarding 20 Deserving Teachers with a Free Three or Four-Day Cruise, Plus Three Grand Prize Winners will Win a Vacation Aboard the Soon-to-Debut Norwegian Luna™, During Her Christening Voyage in Spring 2026 -

- Norwegian's Giving Joy® Contest is Now Open through May 31, 2025 and Accepting Nominations for Stellar Educators at www.nclgivingjoy.com -

MIAMI, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week (May 5 to 9, 2025), Norwegian Cruise Line® (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, proudly announces the return of its award-winning Norwegian's Giving Joy® annual teacher recognition program celebrating the inspiring work of educators across the U.S. and Canada and awarding 20 educators with a free cruise and the chance to sail aboard its newest cutting-edge ship, Norwegian Luna™, in Spring 2026.

From May 5 to May 31, 2025, the public is invited to nominate certified or accredited educators at www.nclgivingjoy.com by submitting heartfelt stories on how their favorite teacher is making a lasting impact on the lives of students and their community; being recognized by their peers for their passion and dedication to the world of education; and lastly on their adaptability to overcome challenges and find creative and novel approaches to further the education of their students. Nominations will be evaluated against the aforementioned criteria by a three-person panel made up of NCL leaders and partners.

The top 20 ranking teachers determined by the Norwegian's Giving Joy panel will be rewarded with a three or four-day cruise for two. In addition, the top three educators with the highest scores will be named a Grand Prize winner and will also win an exclusive invitation to the three-day christening voyage, sailing from Miami next spring aboard Norwegian Luna, the sister ship to the highly-rated Norwegian Aqua™.

"At NCL we are all about delivering exceptional experiences, including honoring communities who make a difference in the world, such as teachers," said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. "We're so proud to celebrate six years of our Norwegian's Giving Joy program and continuing to shine a light on incredible teachers who are shaping our future generation. This year, we're excited to reward 20 exceptional teachers with an unforgettable vacation with MORE ways to relax and explore on board one of our many spectacular NCL ships."

Since launching in 2019, Norwegian's Giving Joy campaign has received nearly 61,000 teacher nominations; awarded over 270 educators with a vacation of a lifetime; and donated over $515,000 to teachers and their schools with the support from NCL's valued partners.

"Travel opportunities bring excitement, relaxation, and rejuvenation into the lives of so many," said Nancy Altimore, 2024 Norwegian's Giving Joy winner and educator from Pembroke Pines Charter High School in Pembroke Pines, Fla. "The NCL family, through its Giving Joy Program, celebrates educators and provides them with an incredible opportunity to travel. It was such a joy to be a Norwegian's Giving Joy winner and experience a pampered celebration for doing something I love – teaching! It was truly an honor to participate in this caring opportunity and experience a vacation with NCL."

This year's Grand Prize winners will experience the stellar and soon-to-debut Norwegian Luna, during her christening voyage from Miami. As the sister ship to the all-new Norwegian Aqua, Norwegian Luna will mirror her innovative design, including the NCL exclusive Aqua Slidecoaster, a first-of-its-kind hybrid roller coaster and waterslide. As a leader in the industry of providing guests with variety of choice and the freedom and flexibility to design their ultimate vacation, the winners will also have a chance to enjoy new dining and bar experiences such as Sukhothai, the Company's Thai specialty restaurant with an eclectic menu of traditional and creative offerings, and Planterie, the brand's plant-based eatery at Indulge Food Hall. Next April, Norwegian Luna will offer a season of seven-day Eastern Caribbean roundtrip sailings from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL's private island in the Bahamas, which will feature a brand-new pier by late 2025, an expansive pool area with a dedicated bar and kids splash zone and so much MORE.

To nominate a deserving educator from now through May 31, 2025 or to review contest terms and conditions, please visit www.nclgivingjoy.com. For press materials on Norwegian Luna, visit the press kit here.

In addition to the Giving Joy program, NCL continues to support educators year-round through its Teacher Cruise Discount which offers verified teachers and staff across the U.S. and Canada an exclusive year-round cruise fare discount and onboard credit. With this discount, all education professionals, including active Classroom Teachers (PreK-12), Principals and Assistant Principals (PreK-12), School Employees (PreK-12) and College/University Professors, can enjoy a five percent discount off any NCL voyage from anywhere in the world, as well as a $50 onboard credit to enhance their cruise vacation. To learn more, please visit www.ncl.com/teachers.

For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line or to book a cruise, visit www.ncl.com, contact a travel professional, or call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784).

