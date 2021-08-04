Planting on the Trent-Severn Waterway has begun as part of Canada's Two Billion Tree Commitment
Aug 04, 2021, 10:00 ET
Taking care of Canada's forests and protected places plays a key role in the fight against climate change.
PETERBOROUGH, ON, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - To clean the air, fight climate change, make our communities more resilient and protect biodiversity, Parks Canada is mobilizing to plant 150,000 trees in 2021 in up to 18 national parks from coast to coast.
Maryam Monsef, Member of Parliament for Peterborough - Kawartha and Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development along with David Britton, Director – Ontario Waterways put spade to soil for the first of 4,000 trees will be planted along the Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site of Canada this year.
2021 also marks 101 Years of Through Navigation on the Trent-Severn Waterway, and the planting of this tree also commemorates this special anniversary.
These trees will be planted as part of the Government of Canada's commitment to plant two billion trees, which is projected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 12 megatonnes annually by 2050, as well as create up to 4,300 jobs.
"I am so pleased to be here today at the Peterborough Lift Lock National Historic Site of Canada – a true engineering marvel. In commemoration of 101 Years of Through Navigation on the Trent-Severn Waterway and as part of our government's Two Billion Tree Commitment, this beautiful tree is just the start of a project that will see greener spaces and cleaner air from Trenton through to Port Severn."
Maryam Monsef,
Member of Parliament for Peterborough - Kawartha and Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development
