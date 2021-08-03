Planting in National Parks Underway as Part of Canada's Two Billion Tree Commitment
Aug 03, 2021, 16:37 ET
Taking care of Canada's forests and protected places plays a key role in the fight against climate change.
ALMA, NB, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - As part of the Government of Canada's commitment to address climate change and protect biodiversity, Parks Canada is mobilizing to plant 150,000 trees this summer in up to 18 national parks from coast to coast. This includes planting 2,500 trees in Fundy National Park this year alone.
Today, Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament for Riverview-Moncton-Dieppe along with Corey Clarke, Parks Canada's Acting Field Unit Superintendent for Fundy National Park, joined the park's ecological restoration team in Fundy National Park to highlight Canada's plan to plant two billion trees over the next 10 years.
In an announcement on Friday, June 4, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, and the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, provided an update and outlined the next steps of that plan, which is projected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 12 megatonnes annually by 2050, as well as create up to 4,300 jobs.
"To combat climate change, it's critical we all do our part to reduce our emissions of carbon dioxide into our atmosphere. But there's also a simple way to take tonnes of greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere – by planting trees. I am proud to be taking part in our government's plan to plant 2.5 billion trees across Canada, which helps us on our path to a carbon neutral world and creates green jobs. And where better to celebrate that commitment than in one of the spectacular jewels of our region, Fundy National Park."
- Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe Member of Parliament Ginette Petitpas Taylor.
