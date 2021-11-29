Planting Hope Opens the Market

"We are extremely proud to ring the opening bell of the TSXV in celebration of our recent listing," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Planting Hope. "Joining a Canadian exchange that is home to some of the most innovative and disruptive companies is fitting for Planting Hope. Leading with our flagship sesame milk, we are at the forefront of the plant-milk market, offering a healthier and more sustainable option than almond and oat milk. We could not be more excited for the future."

Planting Hope develops, launches and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company with a focus on nutrition, sustainability and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com .

