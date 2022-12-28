Plan International Canada partners with UNIQLO to empower youth and girls

Together, UNIQLO and Plan International Canada are highlighting why gender equality is essential to achieving Peace for All

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Plan International Canada, a global development and humanitarian organization that works to advance children's rights and equality for girls, has been selected as a nonprofit partner for UNIQLO's Peace for All initiative. The partnership includes matching customer donations up to CAD $5,000 from December 30, 2022, through January 13, 2023, and will launch with an in-store activation, including a Game for Girls' Equality pop-up installation presented by Femme Gaming at UNIQLO's Toronto Eaton Centre location. The installation will take place on December 30, 2022, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The event will feature live streamer Sunny, known as @ursungirl on Twitch and Twitter.

The two-week donation-matching campaign will raise funds for Plan International Canada's " Youth Leaders in Canada " Gift of Hope. This unique charitable gift unites youth of all backgrounds to take a stand as the next generation of global leaders. It will enable them to harness their passion, hone their skills, connect networks, and amplify their voices through inclusive growth opportunities like training, mentorship, conferences, and workshops.

"Young people have the potential to be powerful agents of change in their communities, and unfortunately, millions of girls face daily injustices due to their age and gender," says Catherine Chalmers, Vice President of Philanthropy at Plan International Canada. "Through our partnership with UNIQLO, we are able to support equal opportunities for girls and help create a more equitable and peaceful future for young people globally."

From now until January 13, 2023, customers can donate to Plan International Canada at checkout in all Canadian UNIQLO stores and online. Through its Peace for All project, UNIQLO, a Japanese casual fashion clothing manufacturer and retailer, supports organizations that work with those affected by violence, discrimination, armed conflict and poverty.

"Peace for All is an initiative aimed at aiding those affected by conflict and war by helping spread the message of peace for everyone, everywhere," says Jean Shein, Global Director of Sustainability at UNIQLO. "We are excited to be partnering with Plan International Canada to achieve our shared goal of creating a more peaceful and equal world. The support of our customers will help create a positive impact in the lives of girls globally."

Canadians are invited to learn more about this initiative at the Plan International Canada pop-up event at UNIQLO's Toronto Eaton Centre location on December 30, 2022, or by visiting femmegaming.gg/gameforgirlsequality/.

About Plan International Canada

Plan International Canada is a member of a global organization dedicated to advancing children's rights and equality for girls. We have been building powerful partnerships for children for 85 years and are now active in more than 75 countries.

Visit plancanada.ca for more information and follow @PlanCanada on social media to join the conversation.

