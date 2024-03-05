Plan International Canada celebrates CEO Lindsay Glassco's Women of Influence Lifetime Achievement Award ahead of International Women's Day

TORONTO, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Ahead of International Women's Day, March 8, Plan International Canada is excited to announce that President and CEO Lindsay Glassco is the recipient of this year's Top 25 Women of Influence Lifetime Achievement Award. The award not only celebrates Glassco's commitment to social justice but also recognizes her transformative leadership over a remarkable career spanning more than three decades.

Top 25 Women of Influence® Awards spotlight the notable accomplishments of self-identified women and gender-diverse role models who inspire change across various sectors and career stages as well as their contributions to the advancement of women. Each recipient contributes to the greater good through their initiatives, by reaching inspiring heights on the global stage or in using their influence to drive demonstrated change.

Glassco started her journey in international development in 1991, teaching at a high school in rural Lesotho. Since then, her distinguished career has included roles such as Interim Secretary General of CARE International, Director at the International Olympic Committee, President and CEO of Special Olympics Canada and Global Director of Policy and Strategy at Right to Play, among others. Earlier in her career, she spent a decade with the Government of Canada, including at Foreign Affairs and International Trade Canada (now Global Affairs Canada). She also worked as a food security consultant for the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization and UN Volunteers.

Known for her people-oriented, inclusive and collaborative approach to leadership, Glassco has been honoured with other prestigious accolades including the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal and McGill University's Distinguished Leader Award. Under her leadership, Plan International Canada was named the first not-for-profit organization in Waterstone's Canada's Most Admired Cultures Hall of Fame and one of Greater Toronto's Top 100 Employers for 2024.

"I feel incredibly grateful and share this recognition with every individual who has walked alongside me, guided by our North Star commitment to make a meaningful contribution to social change," said Glassco.

"As we recognize and celebrate the incredible contributions of women globally, let's also use International Women's Day to advocate for a world where girls can harness their potential to be the leaders they are – today and tomorrow. By supporting them, we will not only ensure that half of our workforce and brainpower is not left behind, but we will also gain a guaranteed return – a brighter future for all," she added.

Plan International Canada thanks Women of Influence+ for amplifying the indomitable spirit of women in all their diversity who are driving progress and innovation in society and congratulates all of the Top 25 Women of Influence® Awards recipients. By celebrating these achievements, we inspire more girls to envision themselves in roles of influence and impact, furthering our collective commitment to a world where women and girls have a rightful place at the leadership table.

As an organization dedicated to advancing the rights of children and equality for girls, Plan International Canada knows that when girls and women succeed, the world is better for it. Investing in girls' leadership and agency fuels economic and social prosperity, fostering a more just, safe and equal world. On International Women's Day, the organization calls on everyone to invest in the extraordinary potential of young women to lead and thrive. People across Canada are invited to learn more at plancanada.ca/GirlsBelongHere.

Plan International Canada is a member of a global organization dedicated to advancing children's rights and equality for girls. Plan International has been building powerful partnerships with and for children for over 85 years and is now active in more than 80 countries. We stand with children, especially girls, wherever they are oppressed, exploited, left behind or not equally valued. We're determined optimists, and we will continue to persevere until we are all equal.

