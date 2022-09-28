Plan International Canada and 9 Story Media Group Announce First-Ever Animated Ambassador

Karma Grant from the hit series "Karma's World" is Plan International's newest Global Ambassador

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Plan International, a global organization dedicated to advancing children's rights and equality for girls, is excited to announce the launch of its first-ever animated Global Ambassador, Karma Grant, from the hit Netflix show, Karma's World – produced by 9 Story Media Group and Karma's World Entertainment, with animation from Brown Bag Films. With a focus on diversity, leadership, creativity and the importance of community, Karma will inspire children to express themselves through music and become global changemakers.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Karma as Plan International's first-ever animated Global Ambassador. She's such an inspiring character who uses her voice to help her community and brings her whole heart to everything she does," says Lindsay Glassco, President and CEO of Plan International Canada. "We know that children around the world will see themselves in her and that her passion to make the world a better place will be a message that everyone can get behind."

Karma's World currently airs in 190 countries on Netflix and stars Karma Grant, a girl who has always dreamed of becoming a famous artist and helping change the world through the power of music. The concept for the show was created by Chris "Ludacris" Bridges and inspired by his real-life daughter Karma Bridges. The show aims to encourage children to express themselves through music while helping empower them to become global changemakers and create global impacts from local beginnings.

"I know first-hand that music can inspire, empower, and bring together people from the smallest towns to the biggest cities," says Chris "Ludacris" Bridges. "Both the Karma's World team and I are honoured to be a part of such a ground-breaking project, and for the chance to have our name behind an initiative that will touch the lives of so many children."

Through her role as Plan International's first-ever animated Global Ambassador, Karma will work to highlight and share real life stories from children around the world, with the ultimate goal of demonstrating how music can be used as a force for good, while advocating for girls' rights and creating change for children across the globe. Each story that Karma takes on will champion youth voices and showcase how music is used as a tool for girls and children to express themselves, unite with other kids and make the world a better place.

These stories will be highlighted on Plan International Canada and Karma's World's social media channels using the hashtag #MusicUnitesUs. Both Plan International and 9 Story Media Group share the common goal of helping children around the world to unleash their full potential.

"We are honoured to be a part of this exceptional collaboration between 9 Story Media and Plan International, and to help introduce Karma's journey to children around the world," says Natalie Osborne, Chief Strategy Officer for 9 Story Media Group. "The Karma's World mission to build community and advocate for creative self-expression will surely resonate with audiences regardless of borders and geography."

Follow Karma's work as a Plan International Global Ambassador by clicking here.

About Plan International Canada

Plan International Canada is a member of a global organization dedicated to advancing children's rights and equality for girls. We have been building powerful partnerships for children for over 85 years and are now active in more than 75 countries.

Visit plancanada.ca for more information and follow @PlanCanada on social media to join the conversation.

About 9 Story Media Group

9 Story Media Group is a leading creator, producer and distributor of kids and family focused intellectual property. Its award-winning animation studio, Brown Bag Films, is recognized around the world for best-in-class brands such as Doc McStuffins, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Octonauts, Wild Kratts, Blue's Clues and You, Ada Twist, Scientist and Karma's World. The company's international distribution arm, 9 Story Distribution International based in Dublin, represents 4,400 half-hours of animated and live-action programming, seen on some of the most respected international channels and platforms. Its in-house consumer products division, 9 Story Brands, builds international entertainment brands for kids, with expertise across creative, brand marketing, and licensing. 9 Story's Creative Affairs Group creates, develops and produces award-winning branded properties using ground-breaking formative research. With facilities in Toronto, Dublin, New York and Bali, 9 Story Media Group employs 1,000 creative and corporate staff. www.9story.com

