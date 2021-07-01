Pizza Hut Releases Limited Edition Hawaiian Pizza Shirts

The Hawaiian Pizza Shirts are inspired by the classic Hawaiian shirts of the 80s and 90s, with a delicious refresh that Hawaiian Pizza fans will go ham for. The Pizza Wear features design elements like a pizza-shaped pocket, blooming pizza slices and a pineapple island. Pineapple pizza lovers take a lot of heat for their preferences, but now fans don't have to live in hiding anymore, they can unabashedly show their Hawaiian Pizza love, and look good doing it.

"We know that almost one in five Canadians believe Hawaiian pizza originated in Hawaii, when in fact it was developed in Ontario. We wanted to celebrate the origins of this polarizing dish the only way we know how: with more pizza," says Amy Rozinksy, Head of Consumer Marketing, Pizza Hut Canada. "We are so excited to launch this limited edition Pizza Wear to pineapple-on-pizza fans everywhere."

Research also found that some Canadians are so anti-pineapple, they'd take just about anything on their pizza instead, including:

Mashed potatoes

Ketchup

Brussel sprouts

sprouts Eggs

Interestingly, many Canadians feel so strongly about pineapple preference, they'd stake their love life on it. Research shows that 9% of Canadians could never select a partner that has a different opinion regarding pineapple on pizza.

Pizza Hut is in it for the love of pizza and are proud to be pizza recipe-neutral. The Hawaiian Pizza Shirt is there for Canadians to proudly wear their love of pizza. For a chance to secure your very own Hawaiian Pizza Shirt, visit Pizza Hut Canada's Instagram page @PizzaHutCanada .

About Pizza Hut Canada

Pizza Hut is proud to be one of Canada's largest pizza restaurant chains with over 450 locations locally. Globally Pizza Hut is the world's largest pizza restaurant company with more than 18,000 restaurants in over 100 countries. No matter where you find a Pizza Hut, they are making sure each meal customers enjoy is safe, delicious, and delivers that satisfying taste of Pizza Hut.

Pizza Hut, Inc. is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM). Hungry for more information? Check out www.pizzahut.ca, www.facebook.com/PizzaHutCanada, www.twitter.com/pizzahutcanada and/or www.instagram.com/pizzahutcanada.

