Pizza Hut Launches New 1 Byte Favourites Pizza

At a time when NFTs are going for record highs on cryptocurrency marketplaces, Pizza Hut is offering 1 Byte Favourites for record low prices. Pizza Hut will offer these perfect 8-bit slices (8 bits = 1 byte) for approximately the cost of one real bite of pizza, or 0.0001 ETH. The offering will feature Pizza Hut's favourite recipes: Hawaiian, Pepperoni, Canadian, and Margherita. Collectors can find 1 Byte Favourites on Rarible . These precious, inimitable renditions are available for an extremely limited time, but will last forever.

"We're really excited to launch 1 Byte Favourites as an opportunity to give fans another way to get their hands on their favourite Pizza Hut recipes, even if it's virtually," says Daniel Meynen, CMO, Pizza Hut Canada. "It's a fun way to deliver our Favourites on an emerging platform where people can truly appreciate the perfect pan pizza forever."

Non-fungible tokens (NFT) are a form of digital media whereby creation and ownership are verified using blockchain technology, allowing original digital creations to become rare and collectible in the same way as trading cards or famous paintings in the physical world. And they've been gaining steam in recent weeks. This collection is offered to get Canadians excited about their favourite recipes in advance of the launch of Pizza Hut's $10 Favourites promotion.

Pizza Hut believes no world should exist without pizza, especially their pan pizza. That's why they wanted to make sure it was enshrined in the digital universe. And for Canadians that miss out on the action, they're encouraged to order "analog pizza" at pizzahut.ca.

