PIZZA HUT CANADA PARTNERS WITH SERVE ROBOTICS TO EMBARK ON THE FUTURE OF PIZZA DELIVERY WITH NEW DOOR-TO-DOOR ROBOT DELIVERY SERVICE

Pizza Hut on 1725 Robson Street in Vancouver was selected as the first location for the pilot. Customers selected for robotic delivery will be able to use the Pizza Hut app to track the robot's location as their order approaches and will receive a unique, one-time pin to retrieve their order from the robot's secure compartment.

"Serve is excited to partner with Pizza Hut to provide Vancouver customers with the convenience and reliability of zero-emissions robotic delivery," said Dr. Ali Kashani, co-founder and CEO of Serve Robotics. "This is an important step forward in our efforts to expand our delivery platform to serve more cities and communities."

Serve Robotics is helping shape the future of sustainable, self-driving delivery with zero-emissions rovers that have completed tens of thousands of deliveries, eliminating the equivalent of thousands of car trips and several tons of CO2 from city air. Serve's state-of-the-art technology uses a range of sensors to identify nearby objects, enabling the robots to autonomously navigate sidewalks, while also being assigned to human supervisors to ensure their safe operation.

"This signals an exciting step forward for the future of delivery technology in Canada," added Dhankher. "We're confident Vancouverites will not only experience delight in having a robot deliver their food but will also find this complements Pizza Hut's existing delivery service, allowing us to deliver more food to more people. We look forward to learning from this pilot in Vancouver before rolling out the service nationally."

