VAUGHAN, ON, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Dubbed "Cheat on Your Cheeseburger", the tempting Cheeseburger Melt is encouraging burger lovers to ditch their usual burger place for a more cheesy, saucy, burgery sensation. Starting May 27, Pizza Hut Canada is inviting Canadians to cheat on their cheeseburger in a beefy tale of temptation with their NEW and limited time only, Cheeseburger Melt! But that's not all – on June 4, Big Burger Brand employees walking into any Pizza Hut location in Canada repping their Big Burger uniforms will be rewarded with a FREE Cheeseburger Melt!

Block, mute, and unfollow your burger roster because starting today for just $9.99, Canadians across the country can 'Have it their way', with the NEW Cheeseburger Melt. Cheesy, saucy, and loaded with beef, red onion, and bacon, the Cheeseburger Melt is served with a creamy and savoury Big Hut Sauce™, dipped to perfection, and guaranteed to have fans answering their craving calls, no matter what time of day.

For an even saucier temptation, Pizza Hut Canada is granting Big Burger Brand employees the chance to score big with a FREE Cheeseburger Melt on June 4. Local or burger chain employees can walk into any participating Pizza Hut location rockin' any part of their Big Burger Brand uniforms (name tag, hat, etc.) to steal a bite of affection from the cheesy, saucy, burgery Cheeseburger Melt. The cheating continues from June 5 to 11, burger lovers across the country can show up to any participating Pizza Hut location with a coupon from any restaurant that sells burgers and exchange it for an order of FREE regular fries, and a FREE beverage of their choice with the purchase of a Cheeseburger Melt!

"We innovate for our fans' sake, and we'll win on taste -every time!" said Jennifer Ligotti, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut Canada. "We are kicking off our venture into the burger business with a craveable, better tasting burger experience. The Cheeseburger Melt invites burger lovers to sneak a bite of irresistible bold flavours, folded into a golden Thin N' Crispy® saucy crunch."

What's a Pizza Hut Melt®? Only the greatest undisputed menu item in the country! It features Pizza Hut's signature Thin N' Crispy crust loaded with an abundance of toppings and cheese, folded over, baked to melty perfection, and served with a perfectly paired dip to complete the tasting experience. Perfect for any lunch or late-night occasion, Pizza Hut Melts® are available in FIVE different recipes:

Cheeseburger Melts served with our NEW! signature Big Hut Sauce™ to dip. For a limited time only.

Pepperoni Lover's ® served with marinara dipping sauce.

served with marinara dipping sauce. Mushroom Onion Alfredo served with creamy garlic dipping sauce.

Chicken Bacon Alfredo served with ranch dipping sauce.

Meat Lover's® served with marinara dipping sauce.

Visit www.cheatonyourcheeseburger.ca to learn more about Cheating on Your Cheeseburger on June 4 and the Big Burger Coupon Exchange from June 5 to 11.

