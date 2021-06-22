Pizza and Beer - together at last at Pizza Pizza

In celebration of the launch at Pizza Pizza, an exclusive limited edition large pizza box featuring 6 pop-out drink coasters are now available in Hamilton and Winnipeg.

"We know some of our customers enjoy beer with their pizza or wings, they've told us this many times over the years. So, we thought, we should sell beer and make it available for delivery. Add in a limited edition beer coaster pizza box and it will be a great summer for our customers," says Adrian Fuoco, Vice President, Marketing at Pizza Pizza.

Since 1967, Pizza Pizza has been a leader in Canada's quick-service restaurant industry with notable firsts and innovations. Pizza Pizza is known for the introduction of a time guarantee on delivery, invention of the insulated pizza delivery bag, as well as the implementation of a centralized call centre and the iconic 11-11 phone number. The company was also among the first in the QSR space to deliver menu innovations to accommodate dietary restrictions such as gluten-free crust, cauliflower crust, keto pizza recipes, dairy-free cheese and more.

For more than 50 years, Pizza Pizza Limited has been guided by a vision of "Always the best food, made especially for you", with a focus on quality ingredients, customer service, continuous innovation and community involvement. With more than 700 locations across Canada, the company is Canada's pizza pioneer and a quick-service restaurant leader, operating two banners – Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 – that deliver quality food choices, diverse menus and exciting promotions for all tastes, lifestyles and budgets. Visit www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com for more information.

PIZZA PIZZA LICENSED RESTAURANTS

HAMILTON, ON

1296 King St. East



73 Wilson Ave. West



815 Main St. West



49 King Street East



85 King Street East



958 Garth St.



1508 Upper James St.



1001 Fennel Ave. East



279 Mud St. West



374 Mohawk Rd. East



129 Queenston Rd.

WINNIPEG, MB

2677 Pembina Hwy



1873 Portage Avenue



1074 St. Mary's Road



600 Portage Avenue



661 Henderson Hwy



50 Sage Creek Blvd



1609 Regent Avenue



510 1st Street, Brandon



1740 Pembina Highway

