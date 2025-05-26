Pizza Pizza Announces New Partnership as the Official Pizza of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers

TORONTO, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza is deepening their commitment to supporting Manitoba sports with a new multi-year partnership with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. As the Official Pizza of the Blue Bombers, Pizza Pizza will be serving its signature slices at concessions throughout Princess Auto Stadium, giving fans even more to cheer about throughout the season. The partnership also brings Pizza Pizza's 'Score a Slice' promotion to Winnipeg, where fans in attendance can earn a free slice every time Bombers score the first touchdown of the game.

"Winnipeg is a key growth market for Pizza Pizza," said Adrian Fuoco, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Pizza. "As a proudly Canadian brand, we're excited to further our support of Canadian Football and a marquee franchise like the Blue Bombers and their passionate fan base."

This partnership builds on Pizza Pizza's strong presence in the province, including its role as a proud partner of the Winnipeg Jets, and further cements the brand's commitment to connecting with Manitoba sports fans.

"We're excited to welcome Pizza Pizza as the Official Pizza of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Princess Auto Stadium," said Winnipeg Football Club President and CEO, Wade Miller. "Pizza Pizza understands the fan experience and we know our fans are going to love having Pizza Pizza as part of game day."

Pizza Pizza kicked off its partnership on May 24th at the Blue Bombers' first preseason home game of the 2025 season.

About Pizza Pizza Limited

Founded in 1967 in Toronto, Ontario, Pizza Pizza Limited is Canada's leading national Quick Service pizza brand, with more than 775 locations across the country. Known for quality ingredients, customer service, and innovation, Pizza Pizza is driven by its brand promise: Everyone Deserves Pizza. Learn more at www.pizzapizza.ca and follow Pizza Pizza on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and X .

