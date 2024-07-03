Pizza Pizza announces multi-year partnership as the Official Pizza of BC Place, BC Lions and Vancouver Whitecaps FC

TORONTO, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Hot and Fresh Pizza Pizza is coming to BC Place! As part of their expansion strategy throughout British Columbia, Pizza Pizza has finalized a multi-year partnership in the heart of Vancouver, as the official pizza partner of BC Place, the BC Lions and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Pizza Pizza, established in Ontario in 1967, entered the Lower Mainland in 2018 and has grown to over fifty (50) locations in BC. "We are so excited to finalize our new partnership with BC Place, the Lions and the Whitecaps FC as it allows Pizza Pizza to deepen our engagement with this amazing community," said Amber Winters, Senior Director of Marketing, Pizza Pizza. "We believe Everyone Deserves Pizza, so we're pumped for the fans in BC to enjoy a hot and fresh slice of Pizza Pizza during a game, concert or event or by participating in our 'Score a Slice' program to earn a free slice from our app while cheering on their favourite team!"

Pizza Pizza has decades of experience feeding sports and entertainment fans, serving millions of slices in stadiums, arenas and festivals across the country. The pizzeria has long-standing partnerships across teams in the NHL, NBA, CFL, MLS and PWHL. This latest partnership with BC Place and its affiliate teams puts a stake in the ground that Pizza Pizza continues to grow and invest in this province.

"We are excited to partner with Pizza Pizza, a beloved brand that seamlessly integrates into our diverse food lineup at BC Place," said Chris May, General Manager at BC Place. "We know fans will love the addition of Pizza Pizza to their game day or concert experiences, because we are committed to partnering with brands that share our dedication to delivering exceptional fan experiences."

Pizza Pizza kicked off its first event at BC Place during the BC Lions' sellout home opener crowd this month. In addition to selling pizzas to patrons in the building, the pizza brand is activating its infamous 'Score a Slice' program where fans in-stadium could earn a free slice on the Pizza Pizza app if the home team hits a certain trigger.

About Pizza Pizza Limited

Pizza Pizza Limited was founded in 1967 in Toronto, Ontario and has grown to become Canada's leading national Quick Service pizza brand with over 775 restaurants across the country. In 2007, Pizza Pizza acquired the Pizza 73 brand, which operates over 100 locations, primarily in Alberta. Pizza Pizza is guided by its vision of "Always the best food, made especially for you", with a focus on quality ingredients, customer service, continuous innovation, and community involvement. In 2022, Pizza Pizza introduced its brand platform 'Everyone Deserves Pizza' a testament to their belief that pizza is all about inclusion. For more information, visit www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or follow Pizza Pizza on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X @PizzaPizzaLtd.

About BC Place



As the largest multipurpose venue of its kind in Western Canada, BC Place provides a spectacular home for international, professional, and amateur sport, entertainment, commerce, cultural experiences, and community gatherings for the benefit of all British Columbians. BC Place is a part of BC Pavilion Corporation (PavCo), a Provincial Crown Corporation of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture & Sport that owns and operates the Vancouver Convention Centre and BC Place.

SOURCE Pizza Pizza Limited

Media Contact: Aileen O'Sullivan, spPR, [email protected], T: 613.583.5565