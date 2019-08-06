Pizza 73 'Delivers' By Bringing Cauliflower Crust And Plant-Based Protein Toppings To The Menu

"The resounding feedback from our customers has been for healthier options and more flexibility, so we are excited to deliver on their requests," said Paul Goddard, Chief Executive Officer for Pizza 73. "At Pizza 73, we are continuously focused on new trends and menu innovation for our customers. The launch of our Cauliflower Crust and plant-based protein toppings is another example of Pizza 73 leading the way in innovation and food quality."

Specific details on the new crust alternative and topping options include:

Cauliflower Crust: The delicious, Cauliflower Crust is currently available in medium size and contains two servings of vegetables in every 12" pizza. The crust alternative is a source of iron and fibre and is gluten-free and vegan.

The delicious, Cauliflower Crust is currently available in medium size and contains two servings of vegetables in every 12" pizza. The crust alternative is a source of iron and fibre and is gluten-free and vegan. Plant-Based Protein Toppings: Customers can now customize any pizza with plant-based pepperoni and plant-based spicy sausage crumble.

Customers can now customize any pizza with plant-based pepperoni and plant-based spicy sausage crumble. Super Plant Pizza: The first wholly plant-based protein topping recipe on the menu. A mouth-watering combination of flavours, the recipe includes: traditional tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and is topped with plant-based pepperoni and plant-based spicy sausage crumble. For a truly vegan experience, customers are also able to order the new Cauliflower Crust with dairy-free vegan cheeze.

Pizza 73 selected strategic partners who are proven leaders in the plant-based protein space to bring these all new options to the menu. Yves Veggie Cuisine will offer plant-based pepperoni and Field Roast Grain Meat Co., owned by Greenleaf Foods, SPC, will bring plant-based spicy sausage crumble to the menu. Both industry-leading brands offer a unique flavour in all their products.

For more information and to order the new menu options, visit pizza73.com.

About Pizza 73

Established in 1985, Pizza 73 aims to satisfy every customer by providing excellent quality food and true value in a fast and friendly manner. The company is a leader in the communities it serves and offers a broad range of menu items with over 20 varieties of specialty pizzas, more than 20 different toppings, six styles of crust (traditional pan, super pan, thin crust, sesame, gluten-free and cauliflower), and an assortment of fresh side dishes including chicken wings, boneless wings, wedgies, dipping sauces and salads. Visit www.pizza73.com for more information.

