Pizza 73 Becomes Pizza 74 to Unveil Limited-Time Skinner Dinner Featuring Oilers' #74 Goalie Stuart Skinner

EDMONTON, AB, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Pizza 73, the beloved local pizza chain, is stepping up its game with a fresh new name and partnership. The company is temporarily rebranding as Pizza 74 and launching an exclusive, limited-time special—the Skinner Dinner—in collaboration with Edmonton Oilers' star goalie #74, Stuart Skinner.

The Skinner Dinner offers fans a delicious way to enjoy the game: Get a large 2-topper pizza and three drinks for $18.99 in this custom mealdesigned to celebrate Skinner's Edmonton roots and his connection to local fans. The Skinner Dinner was developed to connect two local favourites and make game nights even better.

"I'm thrilled to team up with Pizza 74 for this exciting special," says Stuart Skinner. "As a born and raised Edmontonian, it's an honor to collaborate with a local brand that's been such a staple in our community and launch the Skinner Dinner for fans to enjoy."

"Pizza 73, temporarily now Pizza 74, is proud to partner with Stuart Skinner, a true local hero, to bring fans a unique experience," said Adam Williamson, Marketing Director of Pizza 73. "We can't wait to see everyone enjoying the Skinner Dinner while cheering on the Oilers."

To mark the launch of this partnership, the newly rebranded Pizza 74 made its debut without an official announcement last week, showcasing its new name and logo across social media channels and with the launch of the Pizza 74 website at www.pizza74.ca . Starting March 17th, the new Pizza 74 logo will also be featured on arena boards during Edmonton Oilers home games.

But don't wait! This exciting offer is available now for a limited time only for purchase in store and online. For more details on the exclusive Skinner Dinner and to stay updated, visit www.pizza74.ca and follow Pizza 74 on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and X .

About Pizza 74 (Formerly Pizza 73) *

Pizza 73 was founded in 1985 in Edmonton, Alberta, and remains Canadian-owned and operated to this day. Today, there are over 100 Pizza 73 restaurants across Western Canada. Guided by their core promise, "Better meal. Better deal," the brand is celebrating 40 years in Western Canada this year. Its mission is to make every occasion with Pizza 73 an enjoyable and memorable experience by offering the highest quality fresh products and exemplary service.

Campaign creative is by Zulu Alpha Kilo, with PR outreach led by spPR Inc.

SOURCE Pizza 73

For media inquiries: Aileen O'Sullivan, [email protected] T: 613.583.5565