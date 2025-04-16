EVERY PARTY PROMISES THIS AND THAT, PIZZA 73'S NEW PARTY PROMISES PIZZA

CALGARY, AB, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - As Canadians head to the polls for the federal election, Pizza 73 is offering Albertans a platform everyone can agree on: free pizza. Launched today, the P73 Party invites Albertans to "join the party" by signing up online before April 28, 2025, to receive a coupon for a free 1-topping medium pizza with their next digital order of $9.99 or more.

As part of the campaign, the P73 Party promises to champion affordable pizza for every table. Celebrating unity and good times and the one platform everyone can agree on— free pizza.

"We believe in a pizza party for every Albertan," said Adam Williamson, Marketing Director at Pizza 73. "Thats why, this election season, we wanted to have some fun and bring people together — no matter your political or pizza topping preference."

The P73 Party comes to life with campaign-style materials including lawn signs, social media content, out-of-home advertising, and a tongue-in-cheek "party platform" all designed to bring some levity to election season.

Customers can sign up to join the P73 Party at p73pizzaparty.ca . Pizza codes will be distributed via email starting two weeks after the campaign ends on April 28, 2025 and will be redeemable on web or the Pizza 73 app.

About Pizza 73

Pizza 73 was founded in 1985 in Edmonton, Alberta, and has grown ever since. Today there are over 89 Pizza 73 stores across Western Canada with more opening soon. Each delivering on our promise to serve up a "Better meal. Better deal." every time. Headquartered at 13703 164 Street NW in Edmonton. Our mission is to make each occasion an enjoyable and memorable experience by offering the highest quality fresh products and exemplary service.

