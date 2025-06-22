Pizza 73 Celebrates the Heart of Oil Country with Free Heart Pizzas for Fans

EDMONTON, AB, June 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Pizza 73, the beloved Alberta-born pizza chain and official pizza partner of the Edmonton Oilers, is celebrating Oilers Country after an unforgettable season that brought pride, passion, and unity to fans across Alberta.

On Monday, June 23, from 1–4 p.m. MT, fans can visit one of seven participating Pizza 73 locations to receive a free Heart Pizza — a one-day-only, walk-in offer created to honour Oil Country's passion and pride.

The Heart Pizza is a cheese or pepperoni medium pizza featuring a heart cut out in the center — symbolizing Edmonton's unwavering love for its team.

"As an Alberta brand and long-standing partner of the Edmonton Oilers, we feel every moment of the season right alongside the fans," said Adam Williamson, Marketing Director at Pizza 73. "This team gave the city so much to be proud of, and this is our way of showing appreciation to the heart of the community — Oil Country."

As a long-standing partner of the Edmonton Oilers, Pizza 73 has always been committed to supporting local communities and celebrating what brings Albertans together — especially their unwavering love for hockey.

Participating Pizza 73 Heart Pizza locations — walk-in only, limit one per person:

10424 122 Street, T5N 1M3, Edmonton

10839-101 St, T5H 2S7, Edmonton

11435 Kingsway Ave, T5G 3E8, Edmonton

5003-118 Ave, T5W 1B8, Edmonton

9561 - 118 Ave NW, T5G 0P9, Edmonton

#123 -16 Westway Road, T5T 4R4, Spruce Grove

5433 Gateway Blvd., T6H 2H3, Edmonton

About Pizza 73

Pizza 73 was founded in 1985 in Edmonton, Alberta, and remains Canadian-owned and operated to this day. Today, there are over 100 Pizza 73 restaurants across Western Canada. Guided by their core promise, "Better meal. Better deal," the brand is celebrating 40 years in Western Canada this year. Its mission is to make every occasion with Pizza 73 an enjoyable and memorable experience by offering the highest quality fresh products and exemplary service. For more details and to stay updated, visit www.pizza73.ca and follow Pizza 73 on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

