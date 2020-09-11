Pizza 73 Celebrates 35 Years of Innovation and Great Tasting 'Za!

"Thirty-five years is an incredible milestone in the restaurant industry, and we are so proud of the franchisees, staff and partners that make the Pizza 73 family so special. Their passion for providing high quality pizzas, delicious chicken wings, safe delivery and great customer service at the highest standards is at the heart of everything they do," says Chief Operating Officer Philip Goudreau. "I want to personally share my deep appreciation to everyone for their outstanding work. Their drive, coupled with their involvement in local communities and the relationships they've built, will ensure we continue to serve guests for another thirty-five years."

When the first Pizza 73 opened in Edmonton in the autumn of 1985, pizza was either cheap or it was quality. Pizza 73 was determined to be known for the reliable delivery of great quality pizza at budget-friendly prices. Thirty-five years later, Pizza 73 continues to "deliver" on those same marks; with high quality Canadian ingredients, safe and reliable delivery and great value to feed the family.

And while no one knows the exact "secret ingredient" to what's made Pizza 73 a favourite of Western Canadians, innovation has been a big factor. As Calgary operating partner Gurnam Sidhu says, "Pizza 73 has been reliable, advanced and flexible in our technology. We were the first in Alberta to launch a central call centre taking orders and we've continued to move with the times, launching our online ordering, then our apps, all while ensuring the best customer experience."

Another key to our success: the heart of our incredible staff and customers. The Souky family, long-time operating partner in Edmonton, put it best: "Pizza 73 has been in our family's life for the last 30-plus years. As a family, we came together and worked hard to create not only a legacy but memories that have brought us together and formed a bond. We take pride in serving our customers and providing them not only with the best quality food, but service from our heart. This is truly where the secret to our success lies over the years. We came together as a family and led the way with our dedication, hard work, and most of all our love."

And who could deny our delicious, freshly baked-in-store dough? A great tasting pizza starts with dough, and we make it fresh every day then pour on your toppings of choice for a mouth-watering, affordable pizza every time.

