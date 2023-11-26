MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) opened its first-ever national convention, a historic gathering under the theme "Ready for the Future." This landmark event hosts over 800 members from across the country, coming together to shape the future of the union.

"In five years, PIPSC will be a beacon of progress among Canada's unions," the PIPSC President Jennifer Carr said in her opening address. She emphasized the union's innovative approach to addressing the impact of AI and machine learning on the workforce.

A key focus of the convention will be on strengthening PIPSC's bargaining, representational, and advocacy capacities, especially in anticipation of changes to the make-up of the next Parliament. The event promises to be a hub of strategic discussions and forward-thinking ideas, setting the course for the union's future direction.

The convention will feature a lineup of prominent speakers, including Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC); Dominic Lemieux, United Steelworkers' District 5 (Quebec) Director; Alexandre Boulerice, NDP Labour Critic; former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould; and renowned advocates Dr. James Makokis and Anthony Johnson. Their insights will provide valuable perspectives on various aspects of labour and representation in Canada.

"The PIPSC convention is not just a meeting; it's a milestone in the journey towards a more progressive, responsive, and impactful union," said Carr. "It's an opportunity for members to come together, share ideas, and commit to a future that is ready for the challenges and opportunities ahead."

PIPSC represents over 72,000 public-sector professionals across the country, most of them employed by the federal government. Follow us on Facebook , on Twitter and on Instagram .

