OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) congratulates the Liberal Party of Canada on winning the most seats in the 2025 federal election.

While it appears no party earned a majority of seats or the popular vote, all now share the responsibility of delivering for Canadians. In a Parliament without a clear mandate, the message from voters is unmistakable: Canadians want action that protects Canada's future and improves their day-to-day lives—not partisan bickering or short-sighted cuts. Any party looking to hold onto power must demonstrate concrete progress on affordability, opportunity, and quality of life.

"At a time when Canadians are anxious about tariffs, affordability and rising costs, we need to strengthen what supports them—not weaken it," said Sean O'Reilly, President of PIPSC. "This means investing in the public services they rely on. You can't balance the books on the backs of the people who keep this country running – and you can't cut your way to confidence in the House."

As the new government takes shape, all parties must resist the urge to scapegoat public services as a way to manage fiscal pressures. Public servants have always been there for Canadians—in crises, recovery, and uncertainty. The services they deliver provide stability and a lifeline in the toughest times. Cutting them won't solve our challenges; it will only make them worse.

Instead, the new government must make choices that reflect the needs of Canadians and protect our long-term interests – including properly resourcing the CRA to crack down on corporate tax evasion and putting an end to wasteful outsourcing. These are resources that could help shoulder the economic burdens we face, yet continue to drain billions from the public purse.

"PIPSC stands ready to work with this government—and with all parties in Parliament—to ensure public policy is driven by facts, fairness, and a commitment to the public good," continued O'Reilly. "And we are equally prepared to defend our members and the services they provide if they are targeted by short-sighted efficiency stunts."

Given renewed threats from the U.S.—not just in the form of tariffs, but in rhetoric that challenges our very sovereignty—the government must remember what sets Canada apart: a deep commitment to strong public institutions, universal social programs like healthcare, and public services that benefit everyone. These are not costs to be cut; they are core to who we are.

PIPSC represents over 75,000 public-sector professionals across the country, most of them employed by the federal government. Follow us on Facebook , on X (formerly known as Twitter) and on Instagram .

SOURCE Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC)

For more information: Johanne Fillion, 613-883-4900 (mobile), [email protected]