OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - On International Day of Women and Girls in Science, the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) is highlighting persistent barriers faced by women scientists in federal research positions, particularly in fieldwork settings. The union–which represents over 20,000 scientists and researchers in the federal public service––has released a new report titled Gender Equity in Fieldwork: A Guide for Employees and Managers .

The report's findings show that most science-based departments and agencies (SBDAs) lack clear policies or guidelines to ensure the health and safety of women and gender minorities in field research settings. This leaves researchers to navigate challenges alone, often relying on informal networks rather than institutional support.

"Every day, thousands of brilliant women scientists across Canada's public service are advancing critical research that shapes our nation's future," said PIPSC President Sean O'Reilly. "Yet they continue to face systemic barriers that limit their full participation in scientific fieldwork."

"This research confirms what we've been hearing from our members about deeply troubling safety concerns in field settings," Sadichchha Pokharel, PIPSC Research Officer noted. "These are not mere inconveniences—they are systemic barriers that can derail careers and diminish valuable scientific contributions."

The release of this report comes at a critical time, as women continue to be underrepresented in STEM fields. Currently, women make up less than 30% of workers in Canadian STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) occupations.

PIPSC is calling for immediate action to address these challenges. The organization advocates for the development of comprehensive fieldwork safety policies and the implementation of proper infrastructure and facilities at research sites. Additionally, PIPSC emphasizes the need for enhanced support systems for women and gender minorities in field research positions, along with regular monitoring and evaluation of gender equity measures.

"This isn't just about equality – it's about enriching the Canadian scientific community with diverse perspectives and talents," said O'Reilly. "When we exclude women from fieldwork, we diminish the quality of global science."

