Pike Creek 21 Year Old awarded Canadian Whisky of the Year

"We are beyond proud of our brands and the recognition received this year at the Canadian Whisky Awards. These awards demonstrate Corby and Hiram Walker's deep commitment to continue innovating, pushing the boundaries, and producing a diverse range of quality whiskies." said Keeshan Selvakumar, Brand Director, Corby Spirit and Wine Limited.

Canadian Whisky of the Year winner Pike Creek 21 Year Old whisky has been finished in Oloroso Sherry Casks. This whisky is a prime example of marrying the sweet, smooth characteristics of Canadian whisky with the depth and complexity found in Single Malts.

Corby's owned Canadian whisky brands are produced at the Hiram Walker & Sons distillery in Windsor, Ontario – which was recognized for the third year in a row as Distillery of the Year by the Canadian Whisky Awards. Additionally, Master Blender Dr. Don Livermore was honoured as Blender of the Year for the second consecutive year.

"To be recognized as the Distillery of the Year is a tremendous accolade. From grain to glass, there is a dedicated and passionate team behind our whiskies," says Dr. Don Livermore, Master Blender. "We all rely on each other to make sound choices and it reflects in the quality award winning brands that we make. It's a true honour to be part of the Hiram Walker and Corby family."

Select list of awards:

Whisky of the Year: Pike Creek 21 Year Old Oloroso Cask Finish

Pike Creek 21 Year Old Oloroso Cask Finish Distillery of the Year: Hiram Walker & Sons

Hiram Walker & Sons Blender of the Year: Dr. Don Livermore

Dr. Sippin' Whisky of the Year Export: J.P. Wiser's Triple Barrel Rye ( USA )

J.P. Wiser's Triple Barrel Rye ( ) Best Blended Whisky: Pike Creek 21 Year Old Oloroso Cask Finish

Pike Creek 21 Year Old Oloroso Cask Finish Connoisseur Whisky of the Year Domestic: Pike Creek 21 Year Old Oloroso Cask Finish

A complete list of winners can be found at https://canadianwhisky.org.

About the Canadian Whisky Awards

The Canadian Whisky Awards recognize the very best Canadian whiskies and encourage distillers to maintain the highest standards for making whisky. To qualify, the whisky must be distilled and matured in Canada. An independent panel of whisky writers, bloggers, and journalists selects the winners after tasting each whisky blind. Operated on a not-for-profit basis, the Canadian Whisky Awards are fully independent of the Canadian whisky industry.

About Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

