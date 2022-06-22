Pierre Karl Péladeau inducted into the Ordre national du Québec: Statement by Brian Mulroney

MONTRÉAL, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Following the appointment of Pierre Karl Péladeau as an Officer of the Ordre national du Québec, Brian Mulroney, Chairman of the Board of Quebecor, made the following statement:

"It is with great pleasure that I speak on behalf of my colleagues on the Board of Directors and the entire Quebecor family to congratulate Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quebecor, on his appointment as an Officer of the Ordre national du Québec.

"This signal honour is well deserved! Pierre Karl's impressive career as a business leader, philanthropist and engaged citizen is studded with successes born of boldness, determination, commitment and generosity.

"Under Pierre Karl Péladeau's leadership, Quebecor has built an innovative business model based on the convergence of content and distribution vehicles to become a leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture in Québec and Canada. Today, the company has created a solid ecosystem that helps drive our society's economic, social and cultural development.

"Pierre Karl, it is a privilege to be able to count on you, on your vision, and on your unswerving ambition for Quebecor."

Pierre Karl Péladeau received the insignia of Officer of the Ordre national du Québec today at a ceremony at Québec's National Assembly.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs nearly 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

