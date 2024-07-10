MONTREAL, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Ubisoft is pleased to announce the appointment of Pierre-Jules Tremblay as the managing director of Ubisoft Montréal. He succeeds Christophe Derennes, who now holds the position of managing director for North America.

Pierre-Jules Tremblay holds an engineering degree from McGill University and a master's degree in artificial vision. His journey in the gaming industry began in 2004 when he transitioned from founding an AI-focused startup to joining key positions at Quazal Technologies, Behaviour Interactive, and Ubisoft. Over the past 13 years, he has played an integral role in the company, contributing to the introduction of the free-to-play model with the Mighty Quest for Epic Loot (PC) in 2011 and leading the studio's transition to the games-as-a-service model in 2014. His team has been instrumental in supporting games like Rainbow Six Siege and For Honor.

"Ubisoft Montréal has always held a special place in my heart. Not only is it one of the largest video game studios in the world, but it's also a pioneer in our industry. We're the birthplace of some of the most iconic video game brands and a hub for cutting-edge technologies. Leading this studio, which plays a crucial role in Ubisoft's ecosystem and our industry, is a challenge that I embrace with unwavering enthusiasm and humility. I'd also like to take a moment to express my gratitude to Christophe Derennes for his trust. His leadership has propelled Ubisoft Montréal forward, and I'm honoured to continue this exciting journey with the support of our management team." – Pierre-Jules Tremblay, managing director, Ubisoft Montréal.

"When I met with Pierre-Jules, I was impressed by his vision for the studio's growth and future. His passion for the projects we develop here and the people who contribute to them is evident. It was important to me that my successor in this key role at Ubisoft be a trusted leader who can chart a course toward our goals while inspiring and rallying everyone around him. Pierre-Jules embodies these qualities. With his people skills, collaborative approach, and extensive experience at Ubisoft, in our industry, and with new technologies, he's the ideal person to continue our exciting journey that began back in 1997. I wish him every success in his new role." - Christophe Derennes, managing director, North America.

