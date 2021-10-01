Industry veteran to lead investment strategy for company's network of advisors

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 1, 2021 CNW/ - IG Wealth Management ("IG") today announced the appointment of Philip Petursson as Chief Investment Strategist, a new role that will be part of the firm's senior leadership team and report directly to Damon Murchison, President and CEO.

Mr. Petursson will serve as IG's senior lead on investment strategy, the global economy and capital markets. He will provide valuable and timely insights to the firm's network of more than 3,000 advisors as well as to its growing high-net-worth client segment. Mr. Petursson will also act as IG's chief spokesperson on market trends and investment-related topics.

"We're extremely excited for Philip to be joining the IG team and are fortunate to have him," said Damon Murchison. "With his dynamic leadership, strategic vision and long history of success in wealth management, Philip has the skills and expertise to help make sense of constantly evolving market conditions for our advisors as they work with clients to build their financial well-being."

Mr. Petursson is a veteran of the wealth management industry, having spent over 25 years working for prominent financial institutions in a variety of senior leadership roles, including 18 years at Manulife Investment Management. Mr. Petursson most recently served as Chief Investment Strategist & Head of Capital Markets Research at Manulife, where he managed capital markets strategy and developed investment recommendations for the firm's financial advisors.

Mr. Petursson earned his Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University. He holds a Chartered Investment Manager designation from the Canadian Securities Institute. He is also an award-winning podcaster, having produced and appeared in 60+ segments in the last three years.

"I'm thrilled for the opportunity to be joining IG and to help contribute to the growing momentum of the firm," said Mr. Petursson. "I look forward to working with Damon and the entire team to help provide our advisors and clients with relevant market analysis and commentary. My goal is to contribute to the financial confidence of our clients by ensuring they have access to timely information about the trends that are shaping the economy and investing landscape."

Mr. Petursson assumed his new role on September 20, 2021.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has over $116 billion in assets under advisement as of August 31, 2021 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $271 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of August 31, 2021.

For further information: Nini Krishnappa, IGM Financial, 647-828-2553, [email protected]