Philip Michael Epstein Invested into Order of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Philip Michael Epstein, C.M., O.Ont., Q.C., was invested into the Order of Canada today in a virtual ceremony. His Excellency the Right Honourable Richard Wagner, Administrator of the Government of Canada, presented him with the insignia of Member of the Order of Canada attended by a small gathering of family and friends. Mr. Epstein was appointed in November 2020.

Philip Michael Epstein, C.M., O.Ont., Q.C.

Toronto, Ontario

A staunch advocate of mediation and arbitration, Philip Epstein made an indelible mark on family law in Canada. Dean of the Canadian Family Law Bar, he has been counsel on precedent-setting cases in the Ontario Court of Appeal and Supreme Court of Canada, and has significantly advanced child and spousal rights as a member of the federal committees overseeing support guidelines. He co-founded the Ontario Superior Court of Justice Dispute Resolution Officer program, which has been replicated across the country. He is also an esteemed scholar with a rich publication legacy and has been a significant contributor to judicial education through the National Judicial Institute.

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Rob McKinnon, Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-548-1976 (cell), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.gg.ca/

