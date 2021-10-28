Philanthropic Foundation Inspired by National Fundraising Campaign Supporting Child and Youth Mental Health with a $2 Million Donation

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The Colin and Belle MacDonald Foundation generously donated $2 million to children's hospitals after being inspired by the "A Family of Support: Child and Youth Mental Health Initiative" campaign. This national fundraising initiative is a partnership between Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations (CCHF), the Sobey Foundation and Sobeys Inc., and is focusing on improving mental health services for children and youth from coast to coast.

"When my brother Colin and I first learned of this amazing campaign that supports mental health programs for children and youth, we knew our family had to be a part of this initiative," says Mickey MacDonald, entrepreneur and philanthropist based in Halifax, Nova Scotia. "We feel very honoured to play a small role in helping to provide much-needed support for local mental health programs across Canada. It is a cause we are extremely passionate about and believe in."

This donation reflects the true spirit of the Colin and Belle MacDonald Foundation, named in honour of MacDonald's parents. It was established as a tribute to all the sacrifices they made for their children and their community. It also represents the unconditional love of family that was instilled in each of their children.

"We are thrilled that the Colin and Belle MacDonald Foundation has recognized that child and youth mental health in Canada is critically important to the health of Canada as a whole. But there is no "one size fits all" solution and each children's hospital foundation will put their portion of the donation to work to meet the needs of the children and families in their region," says Mark Hierlihy, President & CEO, CCCF. "On behalf of all of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations, we thank the Colin and Belle MacDonald Foundation for this generous contribution."

20 per cent of Canadian youth are affected by mental illness.

In Canada , only one in five children who need mental health services receives them.

, only one in five children who need mental health services receives them. Mental health systems were trying to catch up with the needs of children and youth before the pandemic.

Early interventions are important to ensure children can live their healthiest, happiest lives.

"Children represent 25 per cent of our population and one hundred percent of our future. There has never been a time in our collective history where supporting their mental health has been so needed and so necessary," says Jennifer Gillivan, President & CEO, IWK Foundation and Chair of the Board, CCHF. "We are humbled by this generous commitment as it will truly make a difference to mental health programs both locally and across Canada. You are ensuring a stronger future for these most vulnerable children and youth."

This donation will be disbursed to CCHF's 13 member children's hospital foundations to address their most urgent mental health needs. "It is our hope that our gift inspires others to join and donate," says MacDonald. "The need continues to be great and together we can help generations of children and youth, both now and for years to come."

About Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations

Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations (CCHF), established in 2017, is a not-for-profit organization that raises funds for a national network of hospital foundations as the largest single, non-government funder of child health in Canada. CCHF continues to receive generous support through donors within Children's Miracle Network® as well as contributions from additional companies and donors. Together, we represent 13 of Canada's children's hospitals where the greatest challenges are tackled; our hospitals see the most critical cases. Your contribution helps your local children's hospital ensure that all sick and injured children have access to the very best care from coast to coast. For more information, please visit our website: www.childrenshospitals.ca

