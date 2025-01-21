Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada Unveils Roadmap for the Future of Pharmacy in Prescription for Success Strategic Plan

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - As the voice of pharmacy business, the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) is pleased to kick off 2025 by launching its 2025-2029 Strategic Plan, Prescription for Success.

To mark the launch, Neighbourhood Pharmacies will host an open-access Strategic Plan Town Hall on Monday, January 27, 2025 offering stakeholders an exclusive opportunity to hear firsthand about the key elements of the plan.

Prescription for Success sets forth a bold and innovative strategy, reflecting Neighbourhood Pharmacies' deep commitment to integrating progressive pharmacy business models into Canada's healthcare system. The plan is anchored by three key pillars:

Leadership, Advocacy, and Research: Strengthening the voice of community pharmacy with a proactive advocacy strategy and a long-term vision for success. Financial and Business Success: Providing tools, programming, and evidence-informed resources to ensure the stability and growth of Member pharmacies. Innovation and Integration: Positioning the Association as a future-forward leader, driving long-term growth through foresight and change management.

Sandra Hanna, CEO of Neighbourhood Pharmacies, commented on the significance of the strategic plan:

"'Prescription for Success' outlines a clear vision for the future of pharmacy in Canada, where thriving community pharmacies are integral to delivering optimized patient outcomes. This plan represents our unwavering commitment to support our Members with innovative strategies and robust advocacy, ensuring they continue to be vital pillars of healthcare in Canada."

Through these strategic initiatives, Neighbourhood Pharmacies is poised to foster a more resilient, innovative, and impactful community pharmacy sector and ready to partner with governments and industry stakeholders to meet the evolving healthcare needs of all Canadians.

About the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

The Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies) is a national, not-for-profit trade association that delivers insights and solutions as a knowledgeable, experienced stakeholder and sought-after thought leader in public health, primary care, and policy development.

With a distinct, pan-Canadian perspective on the frontlines of healthcare and a high-performing leadership role in community health, we are the voice of the pharmacy business in Canada, representing our member organizations as a trusted partner to government within and across jurisdictions.

Visit neighbourhoodpharmacies.ca to learn how the Association is driving a strong, resilient future for community pharmacy through its Prescription for Success strategic plan, and subscribe for free to the Neighbourhood Pharmacy Gazette, the Association's quarterly thought-leadership publication focused on insights, advocacy and healthier Canadians.

Related Links

www.neighbourhoodpharmacies.ca

SOURCE Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada

For further information: Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada, 416-221-9100, [email protected]