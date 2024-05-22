Pfizer Announces Availability of ABRYSVO™ in Canada for Immunization of Pregnant Individuals and Adults 60+

ABRYSVO is the only RSV vaccine authorized for the prevention of RSV in infants via immunization of pregnant individuals and in adults age 60 years and older

Availability of ABRYSVO is a major step in protecting infants and adults 60 years of age and older and can help to reduce the RSV disease burden for both families and healthcare systems.

KIRKLAND, QC, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Pfizer Canada ULC today announces the availability of ABRYSVOTM, its bivalent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, in Canada. The vaccine was approved in December 2023 by Health Canada for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease and severe lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV. The vaccine is indicated for active immunization of individuals 60 years of age and older and is the only RSV vaccine authorized in Canada for active immunization of pregnant individuals from 32 through 36 weeks gestational age for the prevention of lower respiratory disease in infants from birth through six months of age.

"By prioritizing vaccination during pregnancy, we aim to protect newborn infants when they are most vulnerable to infection and complications from RSV infection," says Dr. John Yaremko, Pediatrician at Montreal Children's Hospital. "Immunization of pregnant individuals has been used for several years to help boost maternal antibodies against specific infectious diseases, passing those antibodies to the baby before they are born. Knowing the stress that RSV has had on infants, families and the healthcare system, I'm glad to see another prevention tool like this vaccine become available to Canadians."1

Respiratory diseases like the flu, COVID-19, and RSV infections in Canada, have intensified pressures on Canada's healthcare system, leaving hospitals across the country struggling to cope with demand. RSV cases among infants and older adults have a significant impact on healthcare resources, due to high infection rates, exacerbated existing medical conditions and high cumulative hospitalization rates.2,3,4 With the availability of this vaccine, Pfizer aims to help protect those at both early and later stages in life, improve public health outcomes and reduce the overall economic impact of RSV infections.5

"The pandemic has shed light on the critical importance of doing what we can to help protect our loved ones from preventable diseases. Vaccines remain the most effective public health tool in preventing illness."6,7 says Andréa Mueller, Primary Care Portfolio Lead at Pfizer Canada. "At Pfizer, we understand the importance of vaccination in mitigating avoidable load and impact on public health resources. As a leader in respiratory vaccines, we're proud to offer a diverse portfolio of vaccines that adhere to the highest standards of safety and efficacy, helping to meet the evolving needs of communities and health systems across Canada."

