Pfizer Canada invests $1.1 million to help improve the lives and care of people living with lung, colorectal, prostate, and breast cancer

Lung, colorectal, prostate and breast cancer are among the most commonly diagnosed cancers in Canada [i], [ii], [iii]

KIRKLAND, QC, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - This World Cancer Day, Pfizer Canada ULC, together with Rethink Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer Canada, Lung Health Foundation, Lung Cancer Canada, and the Quebec Lung Association, is pleased to announce the 2024 recipients of a series of grants to help advance oncology care and innovation in Canada. The competitive grants are awarded for proposals that aim to improve the quality of cancer care for Canadians living with metastatic cancer such as non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer or breast cancer.

World Cancer Day's 2025 theme of #UnitedByUnique echoes Pfizer's intent to measurably improve the quality of care of Canadians living with cancer, no matter who they are or where they live. Pfizer's partnerships across the oncology community are integral to meeting the needs of patients and helping to ensure everyone has access to optimal cancer care.

"At Pfizer Canada, we are dedicated to advancing oncology innovation by supporting patient-centric solutions that address critical gaps in cancer diagnosis, treatment, access and health equity," said Cynthia Di Lullo, Oncology Lead, Pfizer Canada. "We worked in partnership with patient organizations in search of proposals that demonstrated sustainable and measurable impacts to help improve outcomes for cancer patients across Canada."

Pfizer's competitive grant program involves a publicly posted Request for Proposal (RFP) that provides detail regarding a specific area of interest and sets timelines for review and approval. Canadian organizations were invited to apply addressing the specific gaps in research, practice or care as outlined in each specific RFP.

The following oncology specialists have been awarded grants to advance their proposals:

Dr. Elizaveta Vasileya (BC Cancer Agency, Vancouver ): Bridging the Knowledge Gap in Treatment of Patients with DeNovo Oligometastatic Breast Cancer in British Columbia

Bridging the Knowledge Gap in Treatment of Patients with DeNovo Oligometastatic Breast Cancer in Dr. Saima Hassan (CHUM, Montreal ): Improving Genetic Testing with a Perspective of Racial Disparities in Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients in Quebec

Improving Genetic Testing with a Perspective of Racial Disparities in Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients in Dr. Olena Kloss (Manitoba Metis Federation, Winnipeg ): Meta-Care: Culturally Appropriate Resources and Education Supporting Red River Métis Living with Metastatic Breast Cancer

Meta-Care: Culturally Appropriate Resources and Education Supporting Red River Métis Living with Metastatic Breast Cancer Dr. April Rose (Jewish General Hospital, Montreal ): Developing a McGill University Precision Medicine Platform for Metastatic Prostate Cancer (MUPPET)

Developing a Precision Medicine Platform for Metastatic Prostate Cancer (MUPPET) Dr. Michelle Downes (Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto ): Advancing Genetic Testing and Reporting in Metastatic Prostate Cancer: A Quality Improvement Initiative

Advancing Genetic Testing and Reporting in Metastatic Prostate Cancer: A Quality Improvement Initiative Dr. Maria Jiang (University Health Network, Toronto ): Improving HRR Molecular Testing for Patients with Metastatic Castrate Sensitive Prostate Cancer at Princess Margaret Cancer Center

Improving HRR Molecular Testing for Patients with Metastatic Castrate Sensitive Prostate Cancer at Princess Margaret Cancer Center Dr. Gerald Batist (Jewish General Hospital , Montreal ): Advancing Care through cfDNA Testing in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Patients

Advancing Care through cfDNA Testing in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Patients Dr. Areej Khatib ( University of Saskatchewan , Saskatoon ): Bridging the Gap: Enhancing Biomarker Testing Capabilities for Colorectal Cancer in rural Saskatchewan

Bridging the Gap: Enhancing Biomarker Testing Capabilities for Colorectal Cancer in rural Dr. Julia Burnier (Research Institute, McGill University , Montreal ): Expanding Molecular profiling for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer through Liquid Biopsy in Québec

Expanding Molecular profiling for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer through Liquid Biopsy in Québec Dr. Erik Vakil ( University of Calgary , Calgary ): Patient Preferences for the Management of Malignant Pleural Effusions: A multi-centre discrete choice experiment

Patient Preferences for the Management of Malignant Pleural Effusions: A multi-centre discrete choice experiment Dr. Enam Alsrayheen (Nova Scotia Health Authority, Cape Breton ): The Effectiveness of Implementing a Community-Based Lung Clinic in the Cape Breton Cancer Center

The Effectiveness of Implementing a Community-Based Lung Clinic in the Cape Breton Cancer Center Dr. Sylvie Lambert (St. Mary's Research Centre, Montreal ): Improving Symptom Management among Patients with Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Real-world-implementation of Electronic Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) and Self-Management in a Community-Based Cancer Centre

The grant recipients were selected by an expert review panel for each oncology specialty, consisting of patient advocacy group representatives, clinical experts and Pfizer Canada medical affairs representatives.

In 2025, Pfizer Canada continues its commitment to reimagining the future of cancer care, with additional RFPs to be issued in several areas, including lung, colorectal, prostate, and bladder cancer.

Support from the Oncology Community

"Colorectal cancer is the fourth most commonly diagnosed cancer in Canada this year.[i] Of new colorectal cancer diagnoses, approximately 45 per cent of patients will have metastatic disease at presentation or later develop metastases[ii]," said Barry D. Stein, President and CEO of Colorectal Cancer Canada. "We are thrilled to have participated in this exciting project that aims to improve access to quality testing and diagnostics for metastatic colorectal cancer and improving patient outcomes. By improving access to testing more patients will receive the right treatment at the right time. I look forward to following the progress of these three very worthy winning proposals."

"As a catalyst for advancements in lung health, the Lung Health Foundation is proud to partner with Pfizer, Lung Cancer Canada, and the Quebec Lung Association to address the critical need for equitable high-quality initiatives in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to improve outcomes for Canadians living with lung cancer, a disease that has been historically overlooked and underfunded. By supporting these innovative projects, we're not just funding research – we're investing in hope for thousands of families across the country," says Lung Health Foundation Director of Research, Gayatri Aravind.

"These programs offer a promising approach to reducing disparities and promoting health equity in lung cancer," adds Dominique Massie, CEO of the Quebec Lung Association.

"Lung Cancer Canada is delighted to again collaborate with the Lung Health Foundation, the Association Pulmonaire de Quebec and Pfizer Canada in providing research grants to support Canadian lung cancer research. This grant is particularly relevant as it focuses on supporting projects addressing equity in care," said Dr. Paul Wheatley-Price, Medical oncologist at The Ottawa Hospital and Immediate Past President of Lung Cancer Canada. "The 2024 winners, from Calgary, Montreal and Cape Breton, are worthy winners, as they each have pragmatic and impactful projects that meet the patients in their own communities and with their own needs. Congratulations!"

"Patients living with metastatic breast cancer face significant challenges, such as delays in diagnosis, clinical trials and barriers to specialized support," said MJ DeCoteau, Executive Director of Rethink Breast Cancer. "This year's recipients offered solutions that address patients' most pressing areas of need in metastatic breast cancer care."

"Prostate cancer is the most diagnosed cancer among Canadian men.[iv] Pfizer Canda is proud to be at the forefront of helping to make a meaningful difference for patients' lives through ongoing research and advancements in prostate cancer testing and reporting," Cynthia Di Lullo, Oncology Lead, Pfizer Canada.

About Pfizer Canada

Pfizer Canada ULC is the Canadian operation of Pfizer Inc., one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies. At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that help extend and improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety, and value in the discovery, development, and manufacture of health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work to advance wellness, prevention, treatments, and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. To learn more about Pfizer Canada, visit pfizer.ca or you can follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram or YouTube.

About Rethink Breast Cancer

Rethink Breast Cancer is a Canadian charity known for making positive change and rethinking the status quo when it comes to breast cancer. Rethink educates, empowers and advocates for system changes to improve the experience and outcomes of those with breast cancer, focusing on historically underserved groups: women diagnosed at a younger age, those with metastatic breast cancer and people systemically marginalized due to race, income or other factors. We uplift, inspire and most importantly, rethink breast cancer to help people live better and live longer. For more information visit rethinkbreastcancer.com or follow on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

About Lung Health Foundation

The Lung Health Foundation (LHF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to ending gaps in the prevention, diagnosis, and care of lung disease in Canada. One in five Canadians is affected by lung disease, underscoring the critical importance of LHF's work in influencing health policy, advocating for individuals with lived experience, increasing awareness, and raising funds for patient programs and support. It invests in the future by driving groundbreaking research and gives individuals with living experience, and their families, the essential programs and support they need today. Building on the legacy of the Ontario Lung Association (OLA), which for over a century served as the recognized leader, voice, and primary resource in lung health, LHF has expanded its efforts nationally. To learn more, visit lunghealth.ca or for further assistance email [email protected]. Visit LHF on Instagram @lunghealthfoundation, Facebook at lunghealthfoundation/, and on X at @LungHealthFdn.

About Lung Cancer Canada

Lung Cancer Canada is a registered national charity that serves as Canada's leading resource for lung cancer education, patient support, research, and advocacy. Based in Toronto, Ontario, Lung Cancer Canada has a wide reach that includes both regional and pan-Canadian initiatives. Lung Cancer Canada is a member of the Global Lung Cancer Coalition and is the only national organization in Canada focused exclusively on lung cancer.

About Quebec Lung Association

Founded in 1938, the Quebec Lung Association is the only non-profit organization that promotes respiratory health and prevention of pulmonary disease through research, education and services. The Association helps and defends the rights of individuals who suffer from a pulmonary disease as well as the Quebec population as a whole.

About Colorectal Cancer Canada

Colorectal Cancer Canada (CCC) is Canada's national colorectal cancer patient led non-for-profit organization. Since 1998, it has been dedicated to colorectal cancer awareness and education, supporting patients and caregivers, and advocating on their behalf. CCC's mission is to reduce the incidence and mortality of colorectal cancer in Canada and to improve the quality of life for patients, their families and caregivers.

www.colorectalcancercanada.com

