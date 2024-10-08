Second annual award supports innovative projects focused on improving dermatological care for underrepresented populations

KIRKLAND, QC, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Pfizer Canada ULC and the Skin Spectrum Summit are pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 Canadian Skin of Colour & Diversity Scholarship program which aims to improve dermatological care for underrepresented populations, including those with deeper skin tones, Indigenous Peoples, and other racialized individuals.

This year's winners are dermatology residents Dr. Edgar Akuffo-Addo from the University of Toronto and Dr. Farhan Mahmood from McGill University.

Both scholarship winners were selected by an independent committee of Canadian dermatologists. Each recipient will receive $20,000 to fund their innovative projects.

"We are pleased, for the second year, to be able to recognize exceptional dermatology residents and support their ambitious goals to positively change the dermatology care for indigenous and racialized persons experiencing health inequities across Canada," said Dr. Marissa Joseph, chair of the 2024 scholarship steering committee for the Canadian Skin of Colour & Diversity Scholarship. "As long as disparity in the diagnosis and treatment of skin conditions exists in Canada, we have work to do. I look forward to the important impact this year's winners will have on dermatological practice across the country."

The winning projects focus on identifying and addressing prevalent disparities in dermatological care while also helping expand medical students' knowledge about the experience of patients with skin of colour.

Voicing Opinions, Identifying Concerns, and Expectations of Patients with Skin of Colour Accessing Dermatological Care in Canada (VOICE-Canada Project)

The goals of Dr. Akuffo-Addo's project are twofold: the project will focus on better understanding the experiences and unmet needs of patients with skin of colour who have sought dermatological care in Canada. In addition, the project aims to establish and evaluate a nationwide Dermatology Mentorship Program for medical students from underrepresented backgrounds aimed at increasing diversity in the field.

"Addressing racial and ethnic disparities in healthcare is a very personal mission for me," said Dr. Akuffo-Addo. "It is my hope that the VOICE-Canada Project helps increase representation of minority groups in the dermatologic workforce while also uncovering areas where we can improve dermatology practices. We hope to develop concrete recommendations that can be implemented to ensure that all patients, regardless of skin type, receive outstanding care."

Painting the Gaps with Colour: A Learning Module on Skin of Colour Dermatoses and the Experiences of Indigenous Populations in Dermatology

Dr. Mahmood's project focuses on the development of a national self-learning module addressing common dermatoses in skin of colour, health disparities faced by Indigenous and skin of colour individuals, and the experiences of these patients from both a social determinants of health and cultural perspective. Dr. Mahmood's goal is to see the module integrated into the medical school and dermatology residency program curricula across the country.

"I am excited to address the gaps in dermatology and medical education concerning the underrepresentation of skin of colour, including Indigenous health," said Dr. Dr. Mahmood. This scholarship will empower me to pursue my scholarly endeavors without financial constraints, while also enabling me to innovate effective medical education tools for my colleagues and future physicians."

Dr. Akuffo-Addo and Dr. Mahmood will each share the outcomes of their projects at the 2025 Skin Spectrum Summit annual conference in Toronto.

"Equity is one of our core values at Pfizer and we know that addressing equity in care begins with learning and active listening," said Frédéric Lavoie, Specialty Care Lead for Pfizer Canada. "We are proud to support the Canadian Skin of Colour & Diversity Scholarship and the exceptional research and work that will help improve patient experiences and outcomes."

"Change is a product of curiosity and commitment," said Mitchell Shannon, CEO and Publisher of Chronicle Companies and Conference Secretariat of Skin Spectrum Summit. "The winners of this year's scholarships are taking those qualities and setting out on new, innovative paths. We are confident their work will bring us closer to the goal of more diverse, inclusive dermatology care for all."

Pfizer Canada and the Skin Spectrum Summit are pleased to support the Canadian Skin of Colour and Diversity Scholarship again in 2025. Details will be available in spring 2025 at www.skinofcolourscholarship.com.

About Pfizer Canada

Pfizer Canada ULC is the Canadian operation of Pfizer Inc., one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies. Our diversified healthcare portfolio includes some of the world's best known and most prescribed medicines and vaccines. We apply science and our global resources to improve the health and well-being of Canadians at every stage of life. Our commitment is reflected in everything we do, from our disease awareness initiatives to our community partnerships. To learn more about Pfizer Canada, visit pfizer.ca or you can follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X or YouTube.

About Chronicle and Skin Spectrum Summit

Established in 1995, Chronicle Companies (www.chronicle.ca) creates original multi-platform content for medical practitioners, the Life Sciences industries, and the public, directed toward improving individuals' health and quality of life. Chronicle initiated the Skin Spectrum Summit (SSS), the first Canadian Conference on Ethnodermatology. Now in its tenth year, SSS is a landmark educational congress of healthcare professionals dedicated to providing better dermatologic care for Canada's diverse population. The conference provides education on treating patients across all skin types, emphasizing research and care for underserved patients. Learn more at www.skinspectrum.ca.

