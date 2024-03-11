The winning team's local pet food pantry will receive $5K of food and the other team's pet food pantry will receive $1K of food

OAKVILLE, ON, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- Pets Plus Us, a Canadian pet insurance company, is taking the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers faceoff off the ice to pet food pantries. To honor the company's Canadian roots, when the two teams compete on March 23, Pets Plus Us will donate $6,000 CAD of pet food to the team's local pet food pantries.

Pets Plus Us is committed to pets and the community and recognizes the cost of pet care and pet food has risen significantly. The company is rallying behind the game to help pet parents across Canada provide food for their pets by donating pet food to the pantries at Oakville & Milton Humane Society and Edmonton Humane Society following the Maple Leafs and Oilers faceoff. The winning team's local pet food pantry will receive $5,000 CAD worth of pet food while the other team's pet food pantry will receive $1,000 CAD worth of pet food – everyone will be a winner as both pantries will receive food regardless of the outcome.

"As a Canadian company, Pets Plus Us loves hockey almost as much as we love pets," said Bridgett Colling, Marketing Director at Pets Plus Us. "We are combining these two passions in a meaningful way and will donate to the local pet food pantries in Edmonton and Toronto after their faceoff to help ease the financial struggles pet owners are currently facing."

Join Pets Plus Us in cheering for community and compassion during the Oilers vs. Maple Leafs game by following us on Instagram at @petsplusus and using the hashtag #PetsPlusUsCares to show your support! To learn more about Pets Plus Us, visit www.petsplusus.com.

About Pets Plus Us

Designed by vets and pet owners, Pets Plus Us strives to empower responsible and fun pet ownership and champion animals. Pets Plus Us Pet Insurance is owned by Independence Pet Group and its policies are underwritten by Northbridge General Insurance Corporation, distributed by PTZ Insurance Services Ltd. & Société d'Assurances Collectives (Sodaco) Inc. in Quebec. Pets Plus Us Pet Insurance is available in all provinces and territories. Learn more at www.petsplusus.com.

